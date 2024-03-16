Who is the leader of Creature Commandos? Details explored ahead of James Gunn's animated series

James Gunn's new animated series Creature Commandos is almost here and it will be the first animated series from the DC Cinematic Universe. The Creature Commandos is a special military unit of supernatural beings. Created by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick, they first appeared in 1980 in Weird War Tales #93 and were used as a covert team in World War II.

They are led by Rick Flag Sr., who is an incredible World War II fighter pilot. The role of Rick Flag Sr. will be taken on by Frank Grillo, who has described the animated series as hilarious but R-rated.

Creature Commandos is set to follow their black ops adventures through seven episodes. The DC series is expected to live up to DC's original promise of combining live-action movies and shows, animated productions, and video games.

All about Rick Flag Sr., the leader of Creature Commandos

Rick Flag Sr. was an accomplished fighter pilot in World War II. Due to his commitment to his service, he was chosen by the people on top to lead the Suicide Squadron, an expendable unit of convicted soldiers. It was the precursor to the Suicide Squad. His role was to discipline the unruly soldiers and mold them into an effective combat unit.

After the Justice Society of America was disbanded in 1951, Flag was summoned by President Harry Truman and asked to once again lead the Suicide Squadron's successor, the Suicide Squad, under Task Force X.

During this time, he also brought up his son Richard Rogers Flag with the same values he instilled in the men who served under him. Rick was also given the responsibility by S.H.A.D.E. (Super-Human Advanced Defense Executive) to lead a new team during the war, which was a big challenge.

Post-war, Flag married Sharon Race, who was a cousin of his old friend Jeb Stuart. Sadly, she died in a tragic accident. This devastated Flag and two years after his wife's passing, he sacrificed his life in destroying a rampaging War Wheel by crashing his fighter jet into the war machine.

What will Creature Commandos be about?

The upcoming Creature Commandos from DCU will follow the original storyline and will star the leader of the unit, Rick Flag Sr. He will be joined by Nina Mazursky, who is like a Bogman and linked to the founder of Project M in the comics, Eric Frankenstein, who might be a version of Elliot Taylor, and the Bride of Frankenstein. The lineup will also include G.I. Robot, Doctor Phosphorus, and Weasel.

The DCU series will star Frank Grillo in the leading role as Rick Flag Sr. He will be joined by Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic and Indira Varma as The Bride. Zoë Chao is joining the diverse cast as Nina Mazursky, and Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus. The cast also includes David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

The decision to make Rick Flag Sr. part of the Creature Commandos rather than the original Suicide Squad team or The Losers might suggest that the upcoming animated series will be of much importance to the future of the DCU.

Flag Sr. may be used as the link between this World War II-set group and present-day DCU stories. This might also suggest that Creature Commandos is perhaps serving as an in-universe inspiration for Task Force X, which is better known as the Suicide Squad.

Written by James Gunn himself, the series is expected to be released this year. However, no exact date of release has been revealed yet.