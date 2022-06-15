Who is Marvel Comics' Shanna O'Hara aka She-Devil? Origin and powers explored

She-Devil is loved by comic book fans due to her bewitching persona and interesting choices.

Marvel Comics has provided us with some fascinating characters over the years. While some have had the opportunity to shine in the MCU, others are still restricted to their comic books for the most part. Shanna the She-Devil belongs to the latter category. She first appeared in the Bronze Age of comics as a good-girl-surviving-in-the-wild. Many fans saw her as a female Tarzan before they got to know her real story.

Fans have been waiting to see her MCU debut so the character can finally come to life. Let's explore her roots and powers before we get any further.

She-Devil found her calling in the wild: Exploring the character's origin in the comics

I Bought That Comic 🇺🇦 🌻 @BoughtThatComic SHANNA THE SHE-DEVIL was unveiled by Marvel OTD in 1972, courtesy of co-creators Carol Seuling and George Tuska (Steve Gerber would add dialogue throughout the run but wasn't involved creatively.) Ran five issues, another attempt by Stan to appeal to a female readership. SHANNA THE SHE-DEVIL was unveiled by Marvel OTD in 1972, courtesy of co-creators Carol Seuling and George Tuska (Steve Gerber would add dialogue throughout the run but wasn't involved creatively.) Ran five issues, another attempt by Stan to appeal to a female readership. https://t.co/R24kegf6QH

Shanna O'Hara first appeared in Shanna,The She-Devil #1 in August, 1972. She was born in Zaire, Africa, and lived with her mother, Patricia O'Hara. Her father Gerald O'Hara was a diamond miner.

When Shanna was six years old, she lost her mother to a gun accident. Apparently, when her mother's pet leopard went rogue, her father tried to kill it but accidentally shot her mother instead. The incident helped Shanna seek out her purpose in life, and instilled in her a lifelong aversion to firearms.

Her father sent her to the United States after the incident so she could pursue her dream of becoming a veterinarian. After completing her studies, she took up a job as a zoologist at the Central Park Municipal Zoo in New York City.

Shanna, the She-Devil #1 (Image via Marvel Comics)

Shanna loved her job and was driven to take care of every animal in the zoo. She even raised a female leopard named Julani and took it under her wing. One day, when she was otherwise occupied, an unfortunate incident took place at the zoo. Julani, Shanna's pet leopard, was tragically shot and killed by a zoo guard. When Shanna finally learnt what had happened, she realized that she had lost yet another loved one to gun violence.

The very next day, in an effort to make amends, the zoo's director told Shanna to take Julani's cubs, Biri and Ina, to the Dahomey Reserve in Africa, and she agreed. When Shanna reached the African reserve with the cubs, she decided to stay with them in order to protect them. She found her calling amidst the chaos as she wore Julani's pelt as an honour and became Shanna the She-Devil, the Jungle Princess.

Cuzz Lightyear @HeWhoRunsFades Give me a Savage Land movie about Ka-Zar and Shanna.



Make it Tarzan meets Jurassic Park and watch it blow up. Give me a Savage Land movie about Ka-Zar and Shanna.Make it Tarzan meets Jurassic Park and watch it blow up.

Shanna also got some remarkable super-abilities when she was resurrected through the life-force of Savage Land, namely:

The strength of ten men

Life connection to Savage Land

The knowledge of Savage Land

Super-Speed

The ability to control energy

Command over flora and fauna

Apart from her super-abilities, she was also a world-class athlete with incredible agility. She was excellent at hunting, foraging, healing, and fighting, all of which were necessary skills for surviving in the forest.

She-Devil is one of the most beloved Marvel characters among fans, and she has a stellar string of comic books to back that following. She has appeared alongside notable superheroes like Wolverine, Hulk, and Steve Rogers. There is no doubt that fans cannot wait for the character to make her debut live-action appearance so they can finally see her dominate the silver screen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far