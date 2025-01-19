Who is Marvel’s Jia Jing? Everything to know

A relatively new mutant recently introduced into comics, Jia Jing is already making a huge name for herself in the community. In a new rumor, it was revealed that the superhero is set to be a part of the hit Marvel videogame, known as Rivals, and fan interest in her has spiked online. Given that she was only introduced in 2012, she is still relatively unknown to many.

Jia Jing's history in the comic books doesn't go that deep. She has been a member of the X-Men and was part of the Krakoa era of the mutant team, but was never featured in them too heavily. Her powers also manifested under some stressful circumstances, as every other mutant has, and she has been a very well-regarded member of the team as well.

Alongside that, she has also interacted with other Marvel heroes like Wolverine, Spider-Man, and more. So, for those who don't know much about her, let's dip deep into who this mutant is and what's her history.

Trending

Everything to know about Jia Jing in Marvel Comics

Expand Tweet

Jia Jing made her official debut in Marvel Comics in October 2012, in Avengers vs. X-Men #12. She was created by Jason Aaron and Adam Kubert and was a character who was caught in the chaos that Cyclops/Scott Summers was creating. Due to the popular X-Men becoming the Dark Phoenix, he decided that he wanted to destroy the Earth, and Jia was caught in his crossfire.

She was on a bus ride in Beijing, China, when Cyclops started his attack and the bus was then driven off a bridge. She was then saved by Spider-Man, who stopped the bus from falling off with his webs and then swooped in to save those inside. At the same time, Cyclops was stopped by Hope Summer and Scarlet Witch, who were able to get the Phoenix Force out of Cyclops' body.

However, Jia's powers then manifested under Spider-Man's care as every mutant has their powers revealed after they face a traumatic event. Following that, she quickly enrolled herself in Jean Grey's School for Higher Learning. She did this as she was a huge fan of the X-Men and wanted to join the team as well while also honoring her family and her country.

Later, while interacting with Wolverine, he gives her the nickname known as Sprite. She was named after his favorite X-Man and he encouraged her to learn about his history as well. Jia Jing was also part of the mutants who joined the mutant-only nation of Krakoa and was present during the Krakoa arc of X-Men as well in the comics.

What are Jia Jing's powers?

Expand Tweet

Jia Jing's powers are quite unique. She was someone who had her mutant abilities manifest during a Phoenix dispersion and this already makes her special in some regards. In the comics, she has many powers and an interesting physiology as well. Her most notable aspect is her having a fairy-insectoid physiology, which gives her blue skin and wings, which allow her to fly.

She also has metamorphosis, meaning that she can morph in any way to her liking, and also possesses super strength because of it.

For further updates on the Marvel character, stay tuned with us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback