Who is Mattson Tomlin? Fans react to development news as Batman comics writer is announced to be penning the script with Matt Reeves

On Tuesday, August 23, Deadline reported that Matt Reeves will be teaming up once more with Mattson Tomlin to pen the script for The Batman 2. Tomlin and Reeves also worked together for The Batman, which opened to great reviews, leading to Tomlin gaining quite the recognition from fans.

The announcement also quashed any worries of the movie being canceled - something that fans have been fearing, given the spate of cancellations that Warner Bros. Discovery has rolled out over the last couple of months.

A well-known screenwriter, Mattson Tomlin worked on numerous high-profile projects before joining Reeves for The Batman. That apart, in 2021, he also authored a comic book titled Batman: The Imposter.

Here, we take a look at who the writer is and what other work has he done.

Exploring Mattson Tomlin's career and his connection to Batman

Being a screenwriter, one of Tomlin's earlier works was on the 2020 Netflix superhero film, Project Power, which featured some big names like Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon Levitt and more. The film is about a former soldier who teams up with a drug dealer and a cop as they go around trying to pause the distribution of a pill that gives a person superpowers for a few minutes.

While the film itself opened to mixed reviews, it landed Tomlin some other prominent projects, key among them being Little Fish.

Little Fish was based on an eponymous short story and featured Olivia Cooke. The plot follows a couple who try and hold their relationship together when a virus that wipes out one's memories threatens their love. The movie released to much acclaim.

Tomlin then went on to write his directorial debut with the feature Mother/Android. Starring Chloe Grace Moretz, this sci-fi thriller unfolds against the backdrop of an AI takeover, and follows the character of a pregnant woman who tries to make it alll the way to Boston with her boyfriend.

However, Mattson Tomlin's huge break came with the Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman, where he worked alongside Matt Reeves. Chronicling the story of a tortured Bruce Wayne in his early years as Batman, the film helped bring down this larger-than-life character to his roots while still having a hint of that comic book magic. It received much critical acclaim, and of course, brought forth the sequel.

Apart from screen writing, Tomlin also shares another connection with Batman. In 2021, he authored the comic Batman: The Imposter, which featured some tough-scale villains and saw Batman in his early years - something that Tomlin is pretty well versed in.

In the story, Batman's appearance poses a hindrance to organized crime in Gotham City, and brings forth an imposter trying to tarnish the Dark Knight's legacy by murdering criminals and framing him. This compels Batman to prove his innocence.

zug @nonononnnnfff @Fadiwallah Batman: the imposter is a fantastic comic that’s literally written by a screenwriter for the film, it’s similar to the film in a lot of ways and is my personal favourite version of batman (in the comics) @Fadiwallah Batman: the imposter is a fantastic comic that’s literally written by a screenwriter for the film, it’s similar to the film in a lot of ways and is my personal favourite version of batman (in the comics) https://t.co/Ds27PyLA0B

Mattson Tomlin's return for the upcoming Matt Reeves sequel promises yet another riveting Batman tale.

There is no official release date for The Batman 2 yet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal