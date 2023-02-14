Who plays Kara in the new Flash movie?

With several new characters coming into the mix, The Flash is turning out to be one of the most exciting movies of 2023. Not only do we get to see two Barry Allens and two Bruce Waynes, but we’ll also get to witness the battle between the two Kryptonians.

As the new trailer revealed, one of them is Michael Shannon’s General Zod, who makes his true DCEU return after Man of Steel. He comes back to replicate the finale of Man of Steel, as in the new timeline that Barry creates, Zod invades Earth only now.

The last time, Earth had Clark Kent to stop Zod. But this time, he will be facing Kara Zor-El as a replacement for Kal-El. But with Kara's revelation, many fans are left wondering about the actress playing this new Kryptonian.

To answer that question, Sasha Calle was officially announced as the new DCEU Supergirl on February 20, 2021, almost 2 years ago. The American actress is known for her performance in The Young and the Restless, playing Lola Rosales. She was even nominated for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series for the Daytime Emmy Award.

Kara's role in The Flash

In The Flash, Calle's Kara will be replacing Clark Kent. Kara is usually portrayed as the cousin of Superman, but things are different in the alternate timeline that Barry creates. Her comic book storyline suggests that she is the daughter of Superman's aunt Alura and his uncle Zor-El. After Jor-El sent his son to Earth, Kara was sent to protect him.

But on her way to Earth, her pod got knocked off course, and she remained in cryosleep. So her body did not age, and when she finally arrived on Earth, Kal-El had already grown up to become Superman. But in the DCEU, it was Kara who was sent to Earth instead of Kal-El. And upon her arrival, she was discovered by the government instead of a loving couple like Jonathan and Martha Kent.

She was imprisoned and continuously experimented upon. But as the trailer suggests, she’ll be rescued by the two Barry Allens and Michael Keaton’s Batman, and she’d be the countermeasure to Zod’s threat to terraform the planet into Krypton.

Sasha Calle’s future in the DC Universe

As it is apparent, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl is very different from the blonde Supergirl we see in the comics. That’s because, even though she plays Kara, her look is inspired by Lara Lane-Kent from the Injustice Gods Among Us storyline, where Lara is Superman’s daughter from a different universe.

In the DCEU, she was specifically created to replace Clark Kent in the main timeline. As per former DC Films head Walter Hamada, she was supposed to become permanent in the DCEU after The Flash. A solo Supergirl movie was also in the pipeline for her.

Sasha Calle's future in the DC Universe appears to be bleak now that James Gunn has announced the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow film, which is based on a different storyline. She’d probably survive in The Flash, but she would be stranded on a different Earth. It will be interesting to see if James Gunn brings her back in some future crossover event.

The Flash hits theaters on June 16, 2023.

