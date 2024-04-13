Who plays Margaret in The First Omen? Character and actress details explored

In the American horror film titled The First Omen, the titular character of Margaret Daino is played by actress Nell Tiger Free. It serves as a prequel to the 1976 classic, The Omen, making it the sixth installment in the franchise.

Directed by Arkasha Stevenson, The First Omen follows the story of Margaret Daino, a young American woman, who is sent to work at a church in Rome. She later becomes a nun and comes to know about a conspiracy involving the birth of the antichrist.

In an interview with NME, Nell revealed that her portrayal of Margaret is influenced by her previous work with filmmaker, M. Night Shyamalan. She credited him for nurturing her ability to take on such challenging roles.

The First Omen was released on April 5, 2024 by 20th Century Productions.

Exploring the role of Margaret Daino in The First Omen

Margaret is sent to work at an orphanage before she takes her vows as a nun. She struggles with some disturbing hallucinations throughout her journey, which she has experienced since her youth. As the story of The First Omen unfolds, she discovers a horrifying conspiracy within the Church.

It is revealed that Margaret is the target of a cult and they plan to impregnate her with the offspring of a demonic jackal, eventually leading to the birth of Damien and his twin sister. This twist reimagines the lore of the Omen franchise, positioning Margaret as the mother of the Antichrist rather than the previously believed jackal.

The depth of Margaret’s character is further explored through her visions and the lifelong affection shown to her by her mentor, Cardinal Lawrence.

Who is Nell Tiger Free?

Nell Tiger Free was born on October 13, 1999, in Kingston upon Thames, London. Her father works in recruitment, while her mother is a yoga teacher. She also has an older sister and was educated at Teddington School. She joined Sunday drama class as a way to channel her energy, which in turn inclined her towards acting.

Apart from her acting career, Nell is also a singer. She often posts her song covers and original music on her Instagram account. Furthermore, Nell is part of a band called 'Your Parents.'

In 2015, there was speculation that she was dating Dean-Charles Chapman, who played Tommen Baratheon on Game of Thrones, reported E! News. Nell shared several posts on X with Dean, confirming their relationship. They reportedly broke up as she deleted her romantic social media posts as well.

What other projects has Nell Tiger Free worked on?

Nell Tiger Free is an English actress who began her acting career as a child artist in films titled Mr. Stink (2012) and Broken (2012). She is best known for her role as Myrcella Baratheon in the HBO series Game of Thrones in seasons 5 and 6 (2015–2016), where she replaced Aimee Richardson.

Nell played the main lead role of Janey Carter in the Amazon Prime series titled Too Old to Die Young (2019). She further worked in the Apple TV+ drama, Servant (2019-2023). She has also been part of the film titled Wonderwell, which was released in 2023.

The First Omen is currently running in theaters worldwide.