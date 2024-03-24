Invincible, Robert Kirkman's critically acclaimed animated series, concluded the mid-season finale. Season 2 ended with an epic cliffhanger that revealed an enigmatic character, The Man with the Invincible Gun, who is also known as Space Racer in comics.

Space Racer is an alien who wields a laser gun and travels through space on a hoverbike. This gun is capable of destroying everything it strikes, including entire planets and Viltrumites. This gun is only operable by the Space Racer and he possesses the ability to command the gun to return to his grasp via a spell.

In addition to establishing the advent of a character from the original graphic novels, the show's season finale potentially introduced a weapon that even the formidable Viltrumites will be concerned about.

For the unversed, Invincible is an adult animated superhero series centered on 17-year-old Mark Grayson. He is just like any other guy his age, except that his father, Omni-Man, is the strongest superhero in the world.

The character of Space Racer in Invincible explored

Space Racer has a mild degree of technopathy, which has only been shown using his equipment. He might command his rifle to himself or be able to manifest his hover motorcycle with just a thought. He can decelerate aging as well.

Space Racer's most renowned confrontation with Nolan Grayson took place in an asteroid belt more than a century ago. During this conflict, Racer is pitted against Grayson in a terrible war. Years after being interred beneath a mound of boulders by Grayson, Space Racer reappears and divulges his continued existence and unwavering resolve.

Space Racer unanticipatedly joins forces with the Coalition of Planets, a rebellious organization that opposes the tyrannical Viltrumite Empire. Space Racer collaborates with Nolan Grayson and other allies, using his abilities and assets to support the Coalition's mission.

Is Space Racer Dead in Invincible?

Space Racer is alive in Invincible Comics. After an intense fight, Thragg eventually kills the Battle Beast and then falls unconscious. Meanwhile, Thresha and Space Racer encounter an assault by Thraxans. Despite the ship's inevitable collapse, Space Racer tries to fly it to a place of safety. Eventually, the ship explodes, hurling Space Racer and Thresha into outer space.

After Thresha revives, she proceeds with an attack. However, Space Racer intervenes and the two reconcile, during which Space Racer expresses remorse regarding the demise of Battle Beast. In the end, Space Racer manages to endure the difficult experience.

Space Racer has not made an appearance on the show yet. Even though the character seemed to die a horrible death in season 2, episode 3, the idea of a spinoff character in comics remains very viable.

What is the strongest race in Invincible?

The Viltrumites are widely regarded as the most powerful and dominant race in Invincible with superhuman strength that enables them to effortlessly lift billions of tons.

Thragg, who is often referred to as the Grand Regent, is frequently acclaimed as the most powerful among them and one of the most fearsome entities in the galaxy. Thragg has established a strong reputation based on a long record of victories, such as destroying Omni-Man, terminating Battle Beast's life, and executing Thetis through decapitation.

Are Rognarrs stronger than Viltrumites?

The Rognarrs are an uncommon species in the series that are capable of posing a challenge to the immense Viltrumites, even though their strength and resilience may not be on level with those of the Viltrumites.

Rognarrs are reptilian creatures, that have been the subject of 26 issues of the comic book series, are physically incredible, and can endure oxygen deprivation in space. Their distinct claws and fangs are capable of penetrating even the tough skin of a Viltrumite, while their powerful leg muscles enable them to launch ferocious attacks by leaping at their adversaries.

Is Invincible a weak Viltrumite?

The Viltrumites stand out as a fierce species, epitomizing the most dominant characters within the series. Invincible is a hybrid of Viltrumite and Human lineage. Despite that, he leans heavily towards his Viltrumite heritage, with the potency of his Viltrumite genes far outweighing his Human ancestry.

Although he initially spent much of his childhood without powers, he eventually manifested all the inherent abilities passed down from his Viltrumite lineage.

