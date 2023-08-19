“Superhuman” Fernando Alonso has Mike Krack “deeply impressed” with the F1 season so far

Aston Martin F1 Team Principal Mike Krack mentioned that Fernando Alonso is a 'superhuman' given his age when it comes to his performances and reactions.

The two-time world champion has impressed everyone with his performances and results in his first year with Aston Martin in 2023. Alonso is currently sitting in third in the driver's championship and has racked up multiple podiums in the first half of the season and driven to the best of his capabilities to extract the maximum out of the car.

In an exclusive interview with RaceFans, Mike Krack spoke of Fernando Alonso and said:

“What I have seen, I have never seen before. With any kind of driver – whatever age, whatever kind of category – I’ve never seen anything like that before. I’m still deeply impressed with the first races we have done now.”

“That’s probably a good, wording. That’s probably the right thing. The reaction times – we always look at it – they are fantastic. It’s just incredible. So it is probably “superhuman”, as you mentioned.”

Mike Krack weighs on the points difference between Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

The Aston Martin F1 boss Stated that he was aware of the points difference between his two drivers but claimed that it was not a topic that is bothering him as he is concerned about the performances of the two.

He said:

“The whole thing is not really weighing on us. We do not look at the disparity in points between the two, we always look at how many points do we have in the championship. We do not look really in detail at how many has he scored less than the other driver. For us, we always try to do our best with both. Yes, when you look at it, there is a big difference in points.

"And then also we had when we had the car at the sweet spot, Fernando scored all these big points and Lance came from the injuries, had the DNF, and then in Miami we didn’t really do well in terms of what we did as a team. All this accumulates and then you have this big difference in points. But for us as a team, it’s not really a problem. Because you can see like in Hungary, he’s competitive, he’s on similar levels to Fernando.

Fernando Alonso is currently over 100 points ahead of his teammate Lance Stroll in the championship and has only finished behind him in a handful of races.