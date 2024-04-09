Who was William Temple Franklin? All about Noah Jupe's character ahead of Franklin on Apple TV+

As Apple TV+ gears up for the release of the biographical drama miniseries Franklin, fans are eager to learn more about Benjamin Franklin's grandson, William Temple Franklin. Played by The Night Manager actor Noah Jupe, Temple is a key character in the upcoming series, as showcased in the official trailer released in March 2024.

Franklin on Apple TV+ is based on the 2005 book by Stacy Schiff, A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America. The show features the veteran actor Michael Douglas in the leading role of Benjamin Franklin, who had been sent to France by the Continental Congress to establish a Franco-American alliance.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"In December 1776, Benjamin Franklin is world-famous for his electrical experiments, but his passion and power are put to the test when he embarks on a secret mission to France, with the fate of American independence hanging in the balance."

Tim Van Patten's Franklin releases exclusively on Apple TV+ on April 12, 2024.

Who was William Temple Franklin?

Benjamin Franklin's grandson, William Temple Franklin Jr., was born on February 22, 1760, in London. One of the most influential figures in American history, Temple served as secretary to his grandfather.

He worked as a real estate speculator and as an American diplomat who had served as the secretary to the American delegation owing to his grandfather's influence.

At the age of 16, Temple accompanied Benjamin Franklin in his propaganda during the negotiations under the Treaty of Paris in 1783, thereby ending the American Revolutionary War. He completed his education in France and Switzerland, where he learned about European culture, mingled with political figures and the upper class, and became adept at French.

He offered diplomatic assistance, gathered intelligence, and assisted the Founding Fathers of the United States in managing public relations in hopes of securing military assistance and financial aid from the European allies.

Expand Tweet

Temple Franklin was William Franklin's illegitimate child, whose upbringing was shaped by Benjamin Franklin. While Benjamin Franklin advocated for Temple's political success in the United States Congress, his diplomatic services were rejected owing to his relations with his father, who had taken exile in London as a Loyalist.

Like his grandfather, William Temple Franklin pursued his scientific interests with his research work in magnetism and electricity.

Who is Noah Jupe? Details of the young actor behind the on-screen William Temple Franklin explored

The British actor Noah Jupe has been cast for the role of William Temple Franklin on Apple TV+'s upcoming miniseries. He landed his first acting role in Downton Abbey in 2015, following which he gained popularity as Daniel Roper in the BBC One series, The Night Manager (2016).

Noah Jupe is the son of English actor Katy Cavanagh and filmmaker Chris Jupe. He landed his first major role in the World War II period drama The Man with the Iron Heart.

He went on to star in George Clooney's Suburbicon, John Krasinski's A Quiet Place series, and Alma Har'el and Shia LaBeouf's Honey Boy (2019) - a role that earned him the Youth in Film award in the Male category from the Las Vegas Film Critics Society.

Catch the first three episodes of Franklin on Apple TV+ on April 12, 2024. The remaining five episodes will be released every week until May 17, 2024.