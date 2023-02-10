Why did Diana Rigg leave The Avengers? Explained

Diana Rigg was a British actress who rose to fame in the 1960s when she portrayed the character of Emma Peel in the popular TV show The Avengers. Her portrayal of Peel, a fashionable and intelligent spy, made her an icon of the era and earned her widespread recognition.

She became an instant star with her iconic black catsuit, a fan favorite that remained popular well after the show’s run. However, despite the amazing depiction of her characters in The Avengers, Rigg terminated her contract after the third year of the show.

The reasons behind her sudden departure remain shrouded in mystery, with a myriad of speculations circulating online.

Diana Rigg left The Avengers due to a pay gap

She became an instant icon in her iconic black catsuit. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

It was confirmed that the primary factor in her departure from the show was the low earnings she was receiving. When Diana Rigg discovered a stark discrepancy in her earnings compared to that of the cameraman on the 1960s most popular television show, The Avengers, she was outraged.

Despite her prominent position as a co-star, she was being paid less than a cameraman.

Diana Rigg had numerous disagreements with the producers regarding her character's portrayal in the show as well. (Image via Getty images)

It was in 1991 that she told The Time that, after completing 12 episodes, she had become aware that she was receiving £90 a week while the cameraman was being paid £120.

In Diana Rigg: The Biography, she said:

"No, I didn't stamp my foot. All I said was, 'Look, this is unfair,' and I got double, £180. It still wasn't a huge amount. Any argument about money is ugly, but at the same time I felt I was being exploited and I had to put a stop to it."

Moreover, Diana reportedly had numerous disagreements with the producers regarding her character's portrayal as well.

The enchanting Emma Peel: Rigg's dazzling legacy

Diana Rigg was a quintessential Bond girl who embodied style, intelligence, and wit.

When Mrs. Peel left the show, many were disappointed and heartbroken. (I mage Via Getty Images)

She charmed the audience with her beauty as well as her confident and outspoken nature, often challenging authority and making her own decisions. Her role as Peel was considered a major milestone in Hollywood and British television.

Her career was positively affected by her role in The Avengers. Following her role as Peel, Rigg went on to win several prestigious awards and become a celebrated actress. She continued to act in various projects, including On Her Majesty's Secret Service, The Hospital, and Game of Thrones.

Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones (Image via HBO)

In addition to her film work, Rigg also ventured into the theater and became an award-winning stage actress. She won the Laurence Olivier Award for "Best Actress" in 1998 and earned two more nominations for her performance in The Tamil Tigers.

These accomplishments further demonstrate her impressive body of work and her lengthy career.

Who replaced Rigg in The Avengers?

Diana Rigg was a talented actress who graced countless stages and screens. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Canadian actress Linda Thorson replaced her predecessor in the last series of the British TV adventure series, The Avengers.

Linda Thorson is best known for her iconic role as Tara King in the classic British TV adventure series. Taking over from the beloved Diana Rigg as Emma Peel, she acknowledged Rigg's decision to return to her first love, the theater, noting that appearing in Shakespeare meant more than money.

Diana Rigg passed away at the age of 82 years. She will be remembered as a truly unique and inspiring talent who has left a lasting mark on the world of film and television. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her fans and the art she left behind.

