Why Khonshu might have been the reason behind Moon Knight's personalities: Exploring connection with Jake Lockley

Moon Knight's season finale might have had one of the most satisfying and happy endings among recent MCU projects ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The sixth episode reunited Marc Spector and Steven Grant, while finally revealing the mysterious third personality, Jake Lockley, who was teased multiple times since the first episode.

Episode 4 explored the childhood events in Marc Spector's life that led to the manifestation of his second personality, Steven Spector. Meanwhile, the latest episode's post-credit scene revealed that Khonshu is aware of his avatar's third-personality, who is the most comfortable with killing individuals at the Moon God's command.

However, Khonshu's comments and awareness about Spector's third personality may be hiding a nefarious truth. It is possible that MCU might explore the potential influence of the elder god in Spector's life, similar to what was explored by Jeff Lemire in his comic run.

Hints about Khonshu manipulating Marc Spector in Moon Knight

Khonshu in the Moon Knight Episode 6 post-credit scene (Image via Marvel Studios)

In Episode 6, Khonshu broke his promise to free Spector and Steven as his avatar after they had stopped Ammit. However, during the end-credit scene, the Ennead member revealed his loophole of using Jake Lockley to do his bidding in the mortal plane.

In the end-credit to the finale, Khonshu said:

"Marc Spector...has no idea how troubled he truly is."

The Moon God then introduced Arthur Harrow (embodying Ammit) to Jake Lockley, who then shot the former "Fist of Vengeance."

It is also possible that Khonshu caused the dream sequence at the end of Episode 6. In their dream, Spector and Grant found themselves in the asylum again. However, this time, they knew that the asylum was not real. Khonshu could have done this to break their mind further to bring out more of Jake Lockley.

Jeff Lemire's inspiration

carrying this energy into the rest of #MoonKnight "No Khonshu... I am Marc Spector. I am Steven Grant. I am Jake Lockley. And we are going to be okay. We are going to live with who we are. We are Moon Knight. And we never needed you."

Lemire's Moon Knight Vol 8 (especially the 10th issue) revealed that Khonshu had been present in Marc Spector's life since his childhood. It was insinuated that Khonshu was actually responsible for his split personality disorder. As per the comics, the deity manipulated Spector throughout his life, which led to the events in Egypt, where he was left for dead by Spector's former partner, Raul Bushman.

In Issue #14 of the same volume, Spector became aware of the fact, and all his personalities (including Jake Lockley) proceeded to crush Khonshu's skull together. They said:

"No, Khonshu... I am Marc Spector. I am Steven Grant. I am Jake Lockley. And we are going to be okay. We are going to live with who we are. We are Moon Knight. And we never needed you."

How Khonshu could have influenced the manifestation of Moon Knight's personalities in the show

Steven in Episode 5 (Image via Marvel Studios)

In the last episode, Steven Grant learned of how Khonshu saved Marc Spector to become Moon Knight. In Episode 5, the British personality stated that the Moon God had taken advantage of Spector's situation at the time and coerced the mercenary to be his avatar on Earth.

We also learn about Spector's dark history related to the death of his brother Randall in the show. While Randall Spector appeared to have passed away during his childhood, it is possible that Khonshu might have had a hand in the event. His involvement at the time was hinted at by the skeleton of the crow that Spector passed by before heading to the cave which flooded and killed his brother.

The crow skeleton in Episode 5 (Image via Marvel Studios)

The aftermath of this event is likely to have caused the different personalities of Marc Spector, namely Steven Grant and Jake Lockley. If MCU follows the same trajectory as that of the comics, Lockley might be aware of Khonshu's involvement in Spector's childhood. However, the third personality might feel obligated toward the Moon God for initiating his manifestation in Spector's mind.

