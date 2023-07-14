Will Cable be in Deadpool 3? Possibilities of the character's return in the movie

As Deadpool, Marvel's infamous mutant, gears up for his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with the release of Deadpool 3, fans are left wondering which characters will accompany him. It's known that Dopinder, Blind Al, and even Hugh Jackman's Wolverine are set to return. Yet, the participation of the time-traveling hero, Cable, continues to be a topic of uncertainty.

A critical character in Deadpool 2, Cable possesses a unique narrative complexity. A time-traveler who sought to alter his tragic future, Cable's storyline intertwined with Deadpool's in an intriguing collision course culminating in him reassessing his strategies for changing the future. His return remains uncertain as of now, which might be a strategic move by the creators.

Deadpool 3: Exploring Cable's role in the MCU

Deadpool 3 takes a dive into the MCU, but Cable's role remains uncertain (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Deadpool's immersion into the wider Marvel Universe is a suitable fit for his self-aware character. Integrating him into the current continuity requires only mild multiversal clarifications.

In contrast, introducing characters like Cable, who is deeply entwined with time-travel and continuity narratives, could incite further complications.

In the comics, Cable originates from a dystopian future dominated by Apocalypse. However, the MCU has yet to delve into Apocalypse or even the Sentinel program, both significant to Cable's storyline.

Given the X-Men are yet to be introduced into the MCU, incorporating Cable prematurely in Deadpool 3 could lead to significant plot inconsistencies.

A future for Cable in MCU?

Deadpool 3: Could it be the gateway to Cable's expanded role in the MCU? (Image via 20th Century Studios)

While the MCU isn't ready to welcome Cable, it doesn't rule out his potential future inclusion. Hints at his return are being subtly woven into the narrative, possibly setting the stage for a more expansive MCU.

For instance, the Department of Damage Control's deployment of drones to pursue Ms. Marvel, identified as a mutant, lays the groundwork for the eventual Sentinel pursuit of mutants, a crucial aspect of Cable's storyline.

Furthermore, introducing High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may hint at connections with Nathaniel Essex, Mr. Sinister, responsible for Cable's time-traveling saga as a child. Consequently, Cable's return might not be a question of 'if' but 'when.'

Josh Brolin on Cable's return

Industry insider hints at Cable's return, but not in Deadpool 3 (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The Disney/Fox merger now places the Deadpool franchise under Marvel Studios' management. Josh Brolin, known for his role as Thanos in the MCU, also portrayed Cable in Deadpool 2. Given the characters' unique distinctions, Brolin could return as the time-traveling mutant in future projects.

However, the path to Cable's return depends on how Marvel plans to introduce mutants into this shared universe. On a panel at ACE Universe, Brolin seemed optimistic about Cable's future in the MCU. He referenced his initial agreement for four Deadpool films and expressed openness to Marvel's plans.

Brolin's previous remarks about his Deadpool 2 role being a "business transaction" seem to have evolved, expressing more warmth towards the project now that Deadpool 3 is under the guidance of Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios. This could potentially align the stars for Cable's return in the sequel.

Notably, Brolin's four-film deal as Cable likely meant to cover Deadpool 3, X-Force, and a possible solo spinoff, might need renegotiating due to Disney's takeover. Interestingly, an industry insider, MyTimeToShineHello, hinted that Brolin will be returning as Cable, but not for Deadpool 3.

MyTimeToShineHello @MyTimeToShineH Leonardo @Leooo162006 @MyTimeToShineH A year ago you said that Josh Brolin would return to the ucm as Cable and as Thanos @MyTimeToShineH A year ago you said that Josh Brolin would return to the ucm as Cable and as Thanos https://t.co/NhLtYarzt7 I said he's coming back as Cable. And that is still the plan. I never said it's for Deadpool 3 twitter.com/Leooo162006/st… I said he's coming back as Cable. And that is still the plan. I never said it's for Deadpool 3 twitter.com/Leooo162006/st…

Only time will tell when and how this time-traveling mutant will reemerge in the ever-evolving MCU narrative.

