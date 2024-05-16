X-Men '97 episode 10 ending explained: Is Mr. Sinister dead? 

X-Men '97 episode 10 ended the first season of the already fan-favorite series with a bang. While the animated show’s first season comes to an end with the May 15 episode which was the conclusion of the Tolerance is Extinction arc, it doesn't fail to set up the future of the series and the MCAU.

We also have to warn you that this article will delve deep into everything that happened in today’s episode so viewers beware, spoilers ahead. Mr. Sinster is not actually dead.

Jean Grey just modified Mister Sinister's genetic code by burning away the mutant DNA he has patched into himself over the decades, by using her abilities restricted as the Phoenix.

X-Men '97 episode 10: Mr. Sinster, Apocalypse, and Onslaught?

X-Men '97 episode 10 was full of fun little easter eggs, here's Days of Future Past (Image via Disney+)

The cleansing of Mister Sinsters genes by Jean appeared to return Mister Sinister—possibly now just Nathaniel Essex—to his original physical shape, which was that of a dying old man rather than just a dead one.

Despite being born in the middle of the 1850s, Nathaniel Essex lived an extraordinarily long life thanks to his genetically altered mutant talents. In X-Men '97 episode 10, after having his powers taken away by Jean’s genetic cleanse, Mister Sinister's lengthy existence finally caught up with him, leaving him feeble and malformed.

It appeared that Sinister has been beaten once and for all, but the future of the renowned X-Men villain remains unclear.

How do I look? (Image via Disney+)

Moving onto other happenings in the bombastic finale of X-Men '97, after Magnus saved Earth from Asteroid M, the squad split up throughout time; some end up in the distant past, Jean and Cyclops in the future.

All the while Apocalypse showed up in Genosha in the present and picks up a Card, referencing what seems to be Gambit's journey to become one of the Horseman of Apocalypse, Namely death.

Yes, it was teased all along as fans of the source material may have noticed. Even in the title sequence, a figure with a death mask can be seen, bearing a striking resemblance to Gambit’s visage that flashed before Xavier’s eyes before the Card slinger’s death.

While the episode was full of fun stuff for fans, there were also bearings of a darker conflict that is seemingly making its way for X-men ‘97 season 2. That will be the true name of Apocalypse, as said by the first Mutant himself.

Towards the end of X-Men '97 episode 10, as fans were processing what had happened, some of the X-men landed in 3000 BC Egypt where a lonely warrior introduced himself as En Sabah Nur.

X-Men '97 episode 10 also threw Cyclops and Marel Girl, Jean Grey, and Scott in 3960 A.D. There, they ran upon a young Nathan and Mother Askani, another figure attached to the X-men Mythos. She looked older and was dressed in a cloak. Mother Askani, according to comic book myth, is Jean and Scott's daughter, Rachel Summers.

Given the events of the first season finale, it appears that these two comic book arcs will most likely be included in X-Men 97 season 2. For the time being, all we can say is that the Age of Apocalypse arc is highly likely to be adapted to the Silver Screen.

This is due to the previously mentioned post-credits scene in X-Men '97 episode 10 where Apocalypse makes a cameo. Furthermore 'Onslaught' may be another storyline fans may see considering what transpired with Charles and Magneto in the same episode.

All 10 episodes of the now Emmy-Nominated X-men '97 are now streaming on Disney+. As reported by Variety, X-men '97 is confirmed for 2 more seasons.