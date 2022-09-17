5 things to know about the ‘Impact Player' rule in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to introduce an 'Impact Player' rule in domestic T20 tournaments. The player substitution regulations will come into effect during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, which will be held from October 11 to November 5.

It may be recalled that the International Cricket Council (ICC) had experimented with the ‘Super Sub’ rule in ODIs back in 2005. As per the same, the captains had to nominate a player from their team as a ‘Super Sub’ before the toss, apart from naming their playing XI.

During the game, teams could bring in the ‘Super Sub’ as a substitute for a player who was originally part of the playing XI. However, the innovation wasn’t too popular and was done away with by the cricket body within a year.

It is being said that the BCCI wants to observe the response to the ‘Impact Player' regulation in domestic T20 tournaments before thinking of introducing it in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to a report in TOI, the ‘Impact Player’ rule has been brought in by BCCI after analyzing how tactical changes have enhanced other popular team sports like football, rugby and basketball among others.

Here’s all you need to know about the ‘Impact Player’ rule that will be introduced during the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

#1 How many Impact Players will be allowed in a game?

As per a BCCI document, accessed by TOI, the concept of an Impact Player will allow one substitute player per side in a match. At the toss, the two participating teams will have to name their name playing XIs as well as four substitutes. However, only Impact Player can be used per team in a match.

#2 When can the substitute come in?

As per the rules laid down, the substitute or Impact Player can be utilized any time before the completion of the 14th over in either innings during a match. However, the captain/head coach/team manager will have to notify either the on-field or the fourth umpire regarding the introduction of the Impact Player before the end of the ongoing over.

#3 Can a replaced player take any further part in the match?

No. A player who has been replaced by an Impact Player can no longer take any further part in the match.

Neither can he be brought back into the playing XI nor can he return as a substitute fielder.

#4 Batter or bowler?

If the Impact Player is being used as a batter, he can come into play when a wicket falls. A team also has the option to notify the match officials during the innings break. If a side wants to use a bowling substitute, he can be introduced at the end of an over or in the event of a fielder getting injured.

#5 How will the new substitution rule work in case of delayed starts?

As per the official BCCI document, if a delayed start reduces the total amount of overs available to both teams to less than 10 overs per innings before the beginning of a game, in such a scenario, the Impact Player rule will not come into play.

If a match is reduced to less than 20 overs per innings, the deadline to bring in the substitute player will vary according to the number of overs lost. This rule will be similar to how powerplays are altered in shortened matches in T20s and bowlers' quota of overs for that particular game is simultaneously modified.

Also, if a match is reduced to less than 10 overs per team after the game has started, and one team has already utilized its Impact Player, then, keeping in mind fair play ethics, the other team will also be given the right to use their Impact Player.

Similarly, if a game is reduced to less than 10 overs per side after the commencement of the contest, but one team has not utilized its Impact Player, then the other team will also not be allowed to do so.

