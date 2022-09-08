Asia Cup 2022: “You see me standing here because one person put things in perspective for me. That's Anushka” - Virat Kohli dedicates 71st hundred to wife and daughter

Team India batter Virat Kohli has dedicated his 71st international hundred, his first since November 2019, to his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. The 33-year-old, speaking after ending his century drought, credited Anushka for standing by him through thick and thin and putting things into perspective for him.

Kohli, returned to international cricket after a short break with the ongoing Aisa Cup 2022. He clobbered an unbeaten 122 off only 61 balls during India’s Super 4 clash against Afghanistan in Dubai on Thursday (September 8). Opening the innings in Rohit Sharma’s absence, the right-handed batter struck 12 fours and six sixes during his innings.

Thanks to Kohli’s brilliance, India posted 212 for 2 in their 20 overs after being sent into bat. Speaking at the mid-innings break, the former Indian captain credited Anushka for helping him through tough times. He said:

“You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That's Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well.”

“I know there was a lot of stuff going outside, but when you have someone next to you, putting things into right perspective (it helps). And Anushka has been by my side through all these times,” he added.

Kohli celebrated his hundred, his first in the T20I format, with a bright smile and a visible sigh of relief. He also kissed his wedding ring, which is attached to his chain.

“Last two and a half years have taught me a lot” - Virat Kohli

Reacting to his somewhat subdued celebrations after reaching his ton, Kohli said that he has learnt a lot in the last two and a half years and also thanked the Indian team for being open and helpful. He commented:

"Last two and a half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 in a month. So those angry celebrations are a thing of the past.”

On getting a T20I hundred, he said:

“Actually I was shocked. This is the last format I thought (I would get a 100 in). It was an accumulation of a lot of things. The team has been open and helpful. This is a moment that is very special for me and the team as well.

Kohli admitted that the break from the game was a blessing in disguise for him. Explaining how time away from the game helped him, he said:

“Time away from the game taught me a lot of things. When I came back, I wasn’t desperate. I was grateful for what god blessed me before with. People were talking about me not getting a hundred, but I looked at how much he has given me already. That really calmed me down. It was just happy to come back.

“Six weeks off I was refreshed. I understood after taking a break how tired I actually was, mentally and physically. Your competitiveness doesn't allow you to take that call, but it was a blessing in disguise for me. I wanted to be the best version of myself. When I came here, when I started playing in the nets, I felt like I was getting my old rhythm back and it was just about getting those performances again,” he concluded.

Kohli and KL Rahul (62 off 41) added 119 for the first wicket in 12.4 overs. The former brought up his century in style, smashing Fareed Ahmad for a six in the penultimate over of the innings.

