"Selfies, autographs and chats"- Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and other Pakistan stars visit Hong Kong dressing room after Asia Cup 2022 match [Watch]

Captain Babar Azam, vice-captain Shadab Khan and the rest of the Pakistan squad visited the Hong Kong team's dressing room after their Asia Cup 2022 match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Hong Kong does not get regular opportunities to play against Test-playing nations like Pakistan. The players from the Pakistan squad took some time out and had chats with the Hong Kong players after the game. They also clicked photos and signed autographs.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of how Babar Azam and his men interacted with their rivals after the game. You can watch the video here:

Last night in Sharjah, Pakistan defeated Hong Kong by 155 runs. The Men in Green posted a 193-run total, riding on fifties from Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan. In reply, Hong Kong lost all their wickets for just 38 runs. They set a new record for their lowest team total in T20I cricket history.

With the big defeat against Pakistan, Hong Kong's Asia Cup 2022 campaign came to an end. They finished last in Group A with no points from two matches. Meanwhile, Pakistan confirmed their place in the Super 4s round by registering their first win of the competition.

It was a great victory for us: Babar Azam reflects on Pakistan's big win against Hong Kong

While his personal form has not been the best in Asia Cup 2022 so far, Pakistan captain Babar Azam was delighted with the way his men performed against Hong Kong. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Azam said:

"It was a great victory for us. The way we started off with our batting, the ball wasn't coming on well enough, the wicket was a bit low which was why the shots weren't being executed well enough. The way we finished the innings..... Khushdil was outstanding today."

Pakistan's next match is against India on Sunday. It will be interesting to see if they can avenge the defeat they suffered against the Men in Blue last weekend.

