Asia Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan skittle out Hong Kong for 38  

After a close-fought defeat to India, Pakistan made a stellar comeback in the Asia Cup 2022 with a clinical 155-run victory over Hong Kong on Friday (September 2) in Sharjah. Courtesy of their win, they have joined India, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan in the Super Four stage of the tournament.

Batting first after losing the toss, Pakistan received a huge blow early on as Ehsan Khan scalped the prized wicket of captain Babar Azam (9). Mohammad Rizwan (78* in 57 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (52 in 41 balls) then took the innings forward with a 116-run partnership.

However, runs came at a sluggish pace as both struggled to counter the slowness and uneven bounce of the pitch.

Things changed for the better for Pakistan in the 17th over when Fakhar Zaman perished while trying to up the ante. Khushdil Shah (35* in 15 balls) came in next and changed the complexion of the game with a blazing cameo studded with five sixes. Rizwan also picked up pace in the death overs and hit a few lusty blows to take Pakistan to 193/2 in 20 overs.

In a steep chase, a formidable Pakistani bowling attack outclassed the Hong Kong batters as there was no contest between bat and ball. It was one-way traffic as Shadab Khan (4/8), Mohammad Nawaz (3/5), Naseem Shah (2/7), and Shahnawaz Dahani (1/7) wreaked havoc and bundled out Hong Kong for just 38 in 10.4 overs to help their team advance to the next round of the Asia Cup in style.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan reflected on his team's performance across the two games of the Asia Cup 2022 and said:

"I think these two games were lots of learning, I must give credit to Pakistan, they've outplayed us and the bowling was phenomenal, we need to watch few videos as far as our batting is concerned. Definitely, there's a lot of take aways, experience playing against India and Pakistan, both are professionals."

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan vs Hong Kong memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the contest between Pakistan and Hong Kong in the group stage of Asia Cup 2022.

They reacted with some interesting memes on social media after Hong Kong surrendered meekly with the bat in the second innings.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Humna. @Humnayyy Hong Kong's top & middle order after facing pak bowlers Hong Kong's top & middle order after facing pak bowlers 😭 https://t.co/5OrcxVoNY6

Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in the first match of the Super-Four stage of Asia Cup 2022 on September 03 (Saturday).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury