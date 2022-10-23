BAN vs NED, SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022: Bellerive Oval, Hobart pitch history and T20I records

Hobart's Bellerive Oval will play host to two matches tomorrow (Monday, October 24) in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Both matches will feature teams from Group 2 of the Super 12 round. Bangladesh will square off against the Netherlands in the first match of the day. South Africa will battle Zimbabwe in the second game.

Both the Netherlands and Zimbabwe qualified for the Super 12 stage after performing well in Round 1 of the tournament. While Zimbabwe topped Group B, the Netherlands finished second in Group A.

Zimbabwe may have a slight upper hand tomorrow since they played all of their Round 1 matches in Hobart. Before the matches begin tomorrow, here's a look at some important numbers you need to know from previous games hosted by the Bellerive Oval.

Bellerive Oval, Hobart, T20I stats

T20I matches played: 10

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 103* - Glenn Maxwell (AUS) vs. England, 2018.

Best bowling figures: 4/16 - Alzarri Joseph (WI) vs. Zimbabwe, 2022.

Highest team score: 213/4 - Australia vs. England, 2014.

Lowest team score: 118 - West Indies vs. Scotland, 2022.

Highest successful run chase: 180/4 - Ireland vs. Scotland, 2022.

Average 1st-innings score: 167

Bellerive Oval last T20I match

In the last T20I at this venue, Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by nine wickets. The Irish team elected to bat first after winning the toss. However, they could only score 128 runs in their 20 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka raced to 133/1 in 15 overs and won the game quite comfortably.

Six sixes were hit in the match between Sri Lanka and Ireland. A total of nine wickets fell in 35 overs, with fast bowlers picking up three of them. It should not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss opts to bowl first tomorrow.

