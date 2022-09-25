“This will damage Pakistan cricket” - Kamran Akmal slams team management over “favoritism”

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has slammed the current team management for showing clear signs of favoritism. The 40-year-old went on to claim that bias exists not just in the national team, but at the domestic level as well. He also warned that, unless things change, Pakistan cricket would suffer in a big way.

Favoritism has been a hot topic in Pakistan cricket for a few years now. Recently, veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik also tweeted about the same. Ignored for the T20 World Cup, he put out a post on “friendships, liking and disliking” in the Pakistan team, following the team’s loss in the Asia Cup final.

Akmal said that he has been speaking on the issue for a few years now. In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, he stated:

"I have been talking for the last four to five years about liking and disliking in the team. The same thing is happening in domestic cricket. This will damage Pakistan cricket as these things are coming out and have now become obvious.”

After Pakistan went down to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final, Malik took to Twitter and shared a cryptic post, which read:

“When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest...”

There were mixed reactions to the 40-year-old’s tweet. Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq stated that such allegations have been there in the past and will continue in the future. He also pointed out that selection is not a “one-man decision.”

“Has anyone talked about these things during our time?” - Kamran Akmal

During the interview, Akmal dismissed a suggestion that “favoritism” has always existed in Pakistan cricket, and that it was present during his time with the national team as well. The keeper-batter replied:

"When we used to play, this culture was not there. Has anyone talked about these things during our time compared to today, where players are saying openly? The concerned individuals used to form good teams.”

Suggesting ways in which things can change for good in Pakistan cricket, Akmal concluded:

“The best way is to dig out performance. We can't say only the captain is doing it. PCB Chairman must start from High Performance camp where best coaches are thrown out and friends are being appointed.”

The 40-year-old has represented Pakistan in 53 Tests, 157 ODIs and 58 T20Is. His last game for Pakistan was an ODI against West Indies in April 2017.

