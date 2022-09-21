Duleep Trophy 2022 final: Het Patel 96* lifts West Zone after South Zone bowlers shine on Day 1

South Zone bowlers came up with an impressive performance to restrict West Zone to 250 for eight on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2022 final in Coimbatore on Wednesday, September 21.

West Zone won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they were reduced to 16 for three by the sixth over. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals and West Zone were in danger of being bowled out for under 200. However, Het Patel (96*) played a tremendous knock to provide some respectability to the innings.

For South Zone, R Sai Kishore claimed three for 80, while Cheepurapalli Stephen and Basil Thampi picked up two wickets each.

West Zone got off to a disappointing start as Yashasvi Jaiswal (one) was caught behind off Stephen’s bowling in the second over of the match. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane also perished cheaply for eight. He got a leading edge while attempting a flick and was brilliantly caught by T Ravi Teja off Thampi’s bowling.

Priyank Panchal, who came into the playing XI after Prithvi Shaw was picked in the India A squad, was next to go. He was trapped lbw by Stephen for seven.

Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan provided West Zone hope by offering some resistance. However, both fell after getting starts. Having scored 37, Shreyas chipped Sai Kishore to cover, while Sarfaraz (34) top-edged a sweep off the left-arm spinner.

Sarfaraz’s dismissal saw West Zone lose half of their side for 99 on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2022 final. Sai Kishore soon picked up his third when trapped Shams Mulani leg before for a 10-ball duck.

Het Patel, Jaydev Unadkat keeps South Zone bowlers at bay

Patel ensured South Zone did not run through the West Zone lower, playing a defiant knock. His 96 not out came off 178 balls and featured six fours apart from a six. Atit Sheth scored a valuable 25 and was involved in a 63-run seventh-wicket stand with Patel. The partnership was broken when Sheth clipped Thampi to leg slip.

Krishnappa Gowtham then accounted for Tanush Kotian (two). However, Patel and Jaydev Unadkat (39* off 64) ensured West Zone went to stumps without any further loss of wickets. The duo had added an unbroken 83 in 21 overs when the day’s play ended.

