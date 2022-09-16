Duleep Trophy 2022: “It was a shock initially but I am absolutely fine” - Venkatesh Iyer on being hit on the neck during 1st semi-final 

Venkatesh Iyer, who was struck on the neck after Chintan Gaja threw the ball back at the stumps during the Duleep Trophy 2022 first semi-final on Friday, September 16, has asserted that he is “fine”.

The incident occurred during Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy 2022 knockout clash between Central Zone and West Zone in Coimbatore. The Central Zone batter was taken to hospital for customary scans and was later discharged.

Speaking to Cricbuzz from Coimbatore, the Team India all-rounder said:

"I was hit below my ear. It was a shock initially but I am absolutely fine.”

Asked if he would be able to bat in the second innings, he explained:

"I don't know, I have been kept under 24-hour observation. I will have to see how things go.”

During the post-lunch session of play on Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy 2022 encounter, Iyer hit the ball back towards the bowler, Gaja. The latter picked up the ball and attempted to throw it at the stumps. However, he ended up hitting the batter on the neck.

Due to the impact of the hit, Iyer collapsed to the ground as a doctor rushed onto the field in an ambulance. After retiring hurt, he returned to the crease. The left-hander, however, was dismissed for 14 off nine balls.

An official from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), who was on the ground when the incident took place, told Cricbuzz:

"He is fine and back in the team hotel. I have spoken to him and he looks quite ok now. It was a relief that there was no concussion. He did not feel dizzy and he looked fine. But he went off the field and the doctors on duty attended to him. He came back to bat again.

“After he got out, he was taken to the Kauvery Hospital in the city and all things appeared normal. He has sounded fine."

Central Zone were bundled out for 128 in their first innings in 40.1 overs in response to West Zone’s 257.

Prithvi Shaw’s ton puts West Zone in command of Duleep Trophy 2022 1st semi-final

When Day 2 of the first semi-final of Duleep Trophy 2022 began, Central Zone had the upper hand. However, Jaydev Unadkat (3/24), Tanush Kotian (3/17) and Atit Sheth (2/27) combined to ensure West Zone got a significant first innings lead of 129.

Dhruva Prasad @DhruvaPrasad9 Unpleasant scene here. Venkatesh Iyer has been hit on the shoulder as Gaja throws the ball defended ball back at the batter. Venkatesh is down on the ground in pain and the ambulance arrives. #DuleepTrophy Unpleasant scene here. Venkatesh Iyer has been hit on the shoulder as Gaja throws the ball defended ball back at the batter. Venkatesh is down on the ground in pain and the ambulance arrives. #DuleepTrophy https://t.co/TCvWbdgXFp

West Zone opener Prithvi Shaw then hammered an unbeaten 104 off 96 balls as his team ended Day 2 at 130 for three, with an impressive lead of 259 runs. Shaw smashed 11 fours and three sixes in yet another exhibition of aggressive strokeplay.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far