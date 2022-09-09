Its important for us to play against top-level teams quips Afghanistan assistant coach Raees Ahmadzai

Afghanistan assistant coach Raees Ahmadzai has said his team need to play against top-quality teams more often and has beseeched the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other full members to help them out in this regard.

He believes this will help in their overall development in tackling pressure games better.

Despite rising through the ranks rapidly, Afghanistan have only played against Ireland, Netherlands and Bangladesh since 2021. They were slated to tour Australia in 2020 which was first postponed due to COVID-19 and eventually called off last year.

"It's important for a team like us to play against top-level teams," Ahmadzai was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

"It's not easy. I can't remember when we last played India or Pakistan. Playing one or two matches against them in top-level tournaments is not enough. It will help if we play them more often. Only then can our players learn to control their emotions, control pressure, and learn from the experience.

There was some individual brilliance on display from the Afghanistan players during the Asia Cup, especially in the group stages, but they lacked the ability to finish off games in the Super 4 stage. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, though, looked in solid touch for the majority of the tournament while Najibullah Zadran also played a match-winning knock in one game.

The bowling department also displayed their wide array of skills but couldn't quite close out two important games. However, Ahmadzai feels that Afghanistan have earned the right to play more matches against top teams.

"I feel we deserve that. The way we started in the Asia Cup, giving a tough time to the other teams, I think we did well. Our win over Sri Lanka was a one-sided win, we beat Bangladesh. But we have to improve on the basics. Our players realise where we should be more focused so that we can finish the way we started,” Ahmadzai added.

Afghanistan made a great start to the Asia Cup campaign

Afghanistan stormed their way through to the Super 4 stage in the ongoing Asia Cup after brushing aside Sri Lanka and Bangladesh quite convincingly in the group stage.

They had their task cut out in the Super 4 stage but they gave a good account of themselves against Sri Lanka and Pakistan where they took the games to the last over but couldn’t quite close them out.

After a nerve-wracking thriller against Pakistan which saw them lose in the final over, Afghanistan were not mentally prepared for the inconsequential clash against India the very next day where they were annihilated by 101 runs.

Against Pakistan, Afghanistan had almost sealed the match when the last over began but Naseem Shah had other ideas as he smashed two back-to-back sixes to seal the win for Pakistan.

Ahmadzai stated the players spent a sleepless night after losing to Pakistan and that reflected in their performance against India.

"To be honest, everyone panicked in that situation (when Pakistan were nine down)," Ahmadzai stated. But then we played back-to-back games, and we tried our best.

The way we looked at the wicket, I thought we could restrict India to 170 or 180. But if you drop a catch of a good player like Kohli, he won't give you too many opportunities,” Ahmadzai added.

Afghanistan will look to turn things around when they take the field during the T20 World Cup in Australia, which will commence on October 16th. Afghanistan have already qualified for the Super 12 stages and will look to learn from their mistakes in the Asia Cup and put in a memorable showing in the World T20.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury