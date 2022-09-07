Legends League Cricket 2022: Full schedule, squads, venues and match timings in IST

Legends League Cricket 2022 organizers have announced the full schedule for the tournament. The second edition of the LLC T20 will start on September 16 with an exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The main tournament will get underway on September 17. Four teams, namely Gujarat Giants, Manipal Tigers, Bhilwara Kings and India Capitals, are a part of Legends League Cricket.

All four franchises will play against each other twice. The top two teams will make it to the Qualifier 1 match, with the winner qualifying for the final. The loser will play against the third-ranked team in an Eliminator, and the winner of that game will become the second team to make it to the summit clash.

Here are all the important details you need to know about Legends League Cricket 2022.

Legends League Cricket 2022 schedule

Sep 16, 7.30 pm IST: India Maharajas vs. World Giants, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Sep 17, 7.30 pm IST: India Capitals vs. Gujarat Giants, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Sep 18, 7.30 pm IST: Manipal Tigers vs. Bhilwara Kings, Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Sep 19, 7.30 pm IST: Manipal Tigers vs. Gujarat Giants, Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Sep 21, 7.30 pm IST: India Capitals vs. Bhilwara Kings, Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Sep 22, 7.30 pm IST: Manipal Tigers vs. Gujarat Giants, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Sep 24, 7.30 pm IST: India Capitals vs. Bhilwara Kings, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Sep 25, 4.00 pm IST: India Capitals vs. Gujarat Giants, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Sep 26, 7.30 pm IST: Manipal Tigers vs. Bhilwara Kings, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Sep 27, 7.30 pm IST: Gujarat Giants vs. Bhilwara Kings, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Sep 29, 7.30 pm IST: India Capitals vs. Manipal Tigers, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Sep 30, 7.30 pm IST: Gujarat Giants vs. Bhilwara Kings, Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur.

Oct 1, 7.30 pm IST: India Capitals vs. Manipal Tigers, Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur.

Oct 2, 4.00 pm IST: Qualifier 1, Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur.

Oct 3, 7.30 pm IST: Eliminator, TBA.

Oct 5, 7.30 pm IST: Final, TBA.

Legends League Cricket 2022 squads

Gujarat Giants

Virender Sehwag (C), Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel, Ajantha Mendis, Manvinder Bisla, Lendl Simmons, Richard Levi, Mitchell McClenaghan, Stuart Binny, Kevin O'Brien, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Chris Tremlett and Elton Chigumbura.

Manipal Tigers

Harbhajan Singh (C), Parvinder Awana, VRV Singh, Imran Tahir, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Phil Mustard, Mohammad Kaif, Ryan Sidebottom, Lance Klusener, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Reetinder Sodhi, Corey Anderson and Daren Sammy.

India Capitals

Gautam Gambhir (C), Liam Plunkett, Rajat Bhatia, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, John Mooney, Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Denesh Ramdin, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Prosper Utseya, Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Ajantha Mendis and Pankaj Singh.

Bhilwara Kings

Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Nick Compton, Sreesanth, Shane Watson, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha, William Porterfield, Fidel Edwards, Samit Patel, Matt Prior, Tino Best and Sudeep Tyagi.

Legends League Cricket 2022 venues

Five venues, namely Kolkata's Eden Gardens, Jodhpur's Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium and Cuttack's Barabati Stadium, have been confirmed as hosts for LLC T20 2022.

The venue for the Eliminator and Final are yet to be announced. Dehradun is likely to host the two games.

When will Legends League Cricket 2022 start?

LLC T20 will begin on September 16 at 7.30 pm IST. All matches of the competition, except Qualifier 1 and Match 7 (India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants) have a start time of 7.30 pm IST. The aforementioned two matches will begin at 4.00 pm IST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das