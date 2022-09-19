Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Match 2

The second game of the Legends League Cricket 2022 saw Manipal Tigers take on Bhilwara Kings at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. It was a nail-biting contest and Bhilwara Kings managed to hold their nerves to finish on the winning side.

After being asked to bat first, the Tigers posted 153 on the board, thanks to Mohammad Kaif’s 73 and a cameo from Pardeep Sahu (30 off 19 balls). Fidel Edwards, with his express pace, picked up four wickets for the Kings.

In reply, the Kings batters contributed as the game went down to the wire. Yusuf Pathan top-scored with 44 but Tino Best remained unbeaten on 15 off 7 balls to take his side across the line with two balls to spare. Ryan Sidebottom picked up three wickets for the Tigers but they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

The three-wicket win has helped the Bhilwara Kings grab their first win of the Legends League Cricket 2022. With this win, they have moved to the second spot and sit below the Gujarat Giants who have the better net run-rate of 0.693.

The Kings have a net run-rate of 0.282 as it was a close-fought game against the Tigers. The Manipal Tigers are placed third in the points table and the India Capitals sit at the bottom of the standings. Both sides are yet to win a game in this competition and have zero points to their name.

Legends League Cricket 2022: Gujarat Giants will take on Manipal Tigers on Monday

The third game of the Legends League Cricket 2022 will see Gujarat Giants take on Manipal Tigers. The Giants have gotten off to a winning start whereas the Tigers lost their opening fixture which was a close-fought one.

The Giants will look to carry forward the winning momentum whereas the Tigers will be eyeing their first win of the competition.

