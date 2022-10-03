Legends League Cricket 2022: [Watch] Yusuf Pathan, Mitchell Johnson engage in heated physical exchange

Yusuf Pathan and Mitchell Johnson engaged in a verbal duel during Qualifier 1 of Legends League Cricket (LLC) between Bhilwara Kings and India Capitals in Jodhpur on Sunday.

Although both players have retired from all forms of the game, their competitive spirit is still intact and things did get a bit heated out in the middle. Yusuf smashed Johnson for 16 runs in the first three balls of the penultimate over of the innings.

However, the hard-hitting batter couldn't carry on the onslaught as he was holed out at deep mid-wicket on the last ball of the same over. Johnson celebrated aggressively and chirped a few words to Pathan while he was on his way.

Yusuf Pathan certainly didn't take it well as he charged towards Johnson and had something to say to him. Johnson was not impressed with how close the batter got and instinctively pushed him away.

The batter continued to have a go at the Australian, and the on-field umpires as well as the fielders had to intervene to stop the fight from getting worse. Here's a video of the altercation:

Yusuf Pathan's cameo wasn't enough to take Bhilwara Kings to the final

After losing Morne van Wyk early, the Kings did get a great platform as William Porterfield (59) and Shane Watson (65) added 116 runs for the second wicket. Yusuf Pathan (48) and Rajesh Bishnoi (36*) provided the flourish as the Kings posted a mammoth total of 226/5 in their 20 overs.

In response, India Capitals didn't get off to a desirable start as they lost their top three inside the powerplay, However, Ross Taylor smashed 84 off just 39 balls and kept them in the hunt. Then, Ashley Nurse's knock of 60* off 28 balls and a support from Liam Plunkett (20* off 9), took the Capitals over the line.

While the Capitals have progressed to the final, they await the winner of the encounter between the Kings and the Gujarat Giants.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far