New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Match 3

New Zealand faced Bangladesh in Match 3 of the T20I Tri-Series. The Hagley Oval in Christchurch hosted this contest, which witnessed the Black Caps beat the Bangla Tigers to grab their first win of the series.

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with 33 at the top of the order but a lack of significant contributions from the other batters resulted in Bangladesh finishing their innings on 137/8. In response, Devon Conway led the charge while chasing as he remained unbeaten on 70 off 51 balls to take New Zealand over the line in the 18th over.

With this win, New Zealand grabbed their first points. They opened their account after losing the first game against Pakistan. They are placed second in the points table with a net run rate of +0.178. Pakistan continue to top the table with four points. They have been unbeaten in their two appearances, and have a healthy net run rate of +0.918.

Bangladesh are struggling in the series. They lost their opening game against Pakistan and failed to bounce back against the Kiwis as well. They are reeling at the bottom of the table and will hope to register their first win in their next outing.

Devon Conway shines in New Zealand’s first win of the Tri-Series

It was Devon Conway’s show for New Zealand in the third match of the Tri-Series. Chasing 138, Conway opened the batting and was sublime with his ball-striking capabilities. Glenn Philips also played a sensational cameo of 23* off 9 balls which helped the hosts chase down the total with 13 balls to spare.

The victory was set up by the bowlers as they never allowed Bangladesh’s batters to get away.Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi picked up two wickets apiece which helped them restrict Bangladesh to a below-par total.

Bangladesh’s batters faltered after being put in to bat first, as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. After Shanto provided a boost at the top, Nurul Hasan’s knock of 25* off 12 balls helped them post a respectable total on the board.

Defending a below-par total, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud picked up a wicket each but the other bowlers failed to secure breakthroughs for Bangladesh. Furthermore, they could not keep a check on the scoring rate as the hosts chased down the total rather convincingly. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side need to be on their toes in their remaining two fixtures to stand any chance of qualifying for the final.

