2022 Asia Cup: "When I came in to bat, I had the belief I could hit sixes" - Naseem Shah on his fireworks against Afghanistan

Pakistan paceman Naseem Shah underlined that he believed in himself to do the job against Afghanistan in a crunch situation on Wednesday in Sharjah. Shah revealed that training in the nets for such situations has paid off when needed.

The youngster sealed Pakistan's place in the 2022 Asian Cup final with consecutive sixes off the first two deliveries of the 20th over. The Men in Green overcame a spirited Afghanistan with one wicket in hand to overhaul the target of 130 runs.

Minutes after the game, Shah said he anticipated the yorkers and knew he could get 11 off the final over. In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), he stated:

"When I came in to bat, I had the belief I could hit sixes. I practice this. I knew they would bowl yorkers. I just tried and I executed. I had spoken earlier itself that we need to have belief, we can hit. We train in the nets, so that belief was there. I felt my bat was not good, so I changed it."

Shah also stated that he remained upbeat despite Asif Ali's dismissal as he practices hitting rigorously in the nets. The right-arm pacer added:

"Asif was batting when I came in, the idea was to give him single but when he got out, I thought it was all on me.

"In such matches, when you lose the ninth wicket, no one expects you [to win iřt], but I had belief that I can. I practice hitting a lot. This will be a memorable game for me. Everyone's forgotten I am a bowler!"

Earlier in the day, Shah did magnificently well with the ball, returning with figures of 1/19 in his four overs.

Naseem Shah's two also sixes eliminate India from 2022 Asia Cup

Indian cricket team suffered two defeats in Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2022. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Shah's couple of sixes not only knocked Afghanistan out of the continental tournament, but also India. The Men in Blue lost two consecutive Super 4 games to Pakistan and Sri Lanka to crash out of the Asia Cup.

Naseem Shah @iNaseemShah



App sub ki duaon ka bahut shukriya! 🤲



#AsiaCup Yeh jeet unn sub logon ke naam jou humain hamesha support kartay hain...App sub ki duaon ka bahut shukriya! 🤲 Yeh jeet unn sub logon ke naam jou humain hamesha support kartay hain... App sub ki duaon ka bahut shukriya! 🤲 #AsiaCup https://t.co/RyxJ5Qu1ni

It remains to be seen who wins the 2022 Asia Cup on September 11 in Dubai. Sri Lanka have been in ominous form since losing their opening game to Afghanistan. They last won the tournament in 2014, while Pakistan's most recent Asia Cup victory came in 2012.

