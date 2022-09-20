Yuvraj Singh named mentor of New York Strikers in Abu Dhabi T10 league

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been named as the mentor of the New York Strikers franchise in the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

The southpaw was previously part of the T10 tournament in 2019. The two-time World Cup-winning all-rounder is expected to help the team do well in their debut season.

The addition of the new franchise makes the tournament an eight-team competition. In a press release, Sagar Khanna, the franchise owner, said:

"It is an extremely exciting time for our franchise as the Abu Dhabi T10 is unique and highly competitive, bringing together elite players from across the globe. It gives us the perfect opportunity to compete against the elites of cricket and test ourselves out."

The New York Strikers also brought in former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard as their icon player.

The franchise has also signed England's 2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan as their Platinum player. Star player from Ireland Paul Stirling is one of their Category A players signed on by the franchise.

Khanna added:

“Kieron Pollard and Eoin Morgan are among the biggest names in white-ball cricket. Both are extremely dangerous players and we have no doubt that their leadership qualities will be extremely essential for our camp going forward. Both Pollard and Morgan strike fear in the opposition team's minds, and we like that thought."

Earlier, former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth was roped in as the mentor of the Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

Abu Dhabi T10 league to kick start in November

The Abu Dhabi T10 will kick off on November 23 and the tournament final is scheduled to take place on December 4. The two-week-long tournament will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Several former international cricketers will take part in the exciting 10-over format. The New York Strikers are the second team from the USA to take part in the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

Abu Dhabi T10 teams: New York Strikers, Delhi Bulls, Chennai Braves, Bangla Tigers, Northern Warriors, Team Abu Dhabi and TBC.

