Asia Cup 2022: "Pakistan are not realizing it now but they will" - Aakash Chopra critical of Men in Green's batting approach

Aakash Chopra feels the conservative batting approach of Pakistan's top-three batters will hurt the team in the long run.

Pakistan thrashed Hong Kong by 155 runs in Friday's (September 2) Asia Cup 2022 match in Sharjah. Although they posted a massive total of 193/2 after being asked to bat first, only 64 runs came in the first 10 overs of their innings.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube, Chopra was slightly critical of the Men in Green's batting approach. He elaborated:

"The team will not have a long-term gain unless the top three throw caution to the winds. Pakistan are not realizing it now but they will over a period of time if their top three continue playing like that always, that a strike rate of 120 is fine."

Chopra pointed out that a more formidable bowling attack would not allow Pakistan to demolish them in the death overs. The cricketer-turned-commentator explained:

"You scored 193 against Hong Kong here but a good team is not going to concede 70-75 runs in the last five overs, they are not going to repeatedly give five runs through wides. So things will change. Once you are set, push yourself a little more."

Hong Kong restricted Pakistan to 164/2 at the end of the 19th over. The Men in Green then scored 29 runs off the final four deliveries of their innings, with Khushdil Shah hitting four sixes and Aizaz Khan delivering a wide which also went to the boundary.

"I saw the intent missing at times" - Aakash Chopra on the slow pace of Pakistan's innings

Chopra highlighted that Muhammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman played sedately after the early loss of Babar Azam. He observed:

"Babar Azam got out at the start. Ehsan Khan dismissed him caught and bowled. He picks up big wickets, he is a giant killer. After that, Rizwan and Fakhar kept on playing, the innings was going very slowly. I saw the intent missing at times."

While praising Rizwan for carrying his bat through Pakistan's innings, Chopra questioned the wicketkeeper-batter's risk-averse approach even in the death overs. The former India batter said:

"Muhammad Rizwan played a good knock. You need to applaud him because he remained unbeaten till the end, scored runs on a difficult pitch, but he was taking singles even at the end. He probably does not have that six-hitting game but not to try that at all, not a good thing in the long run."

Rizwan's unbeaten 78 came off 57 deliveries and his knock was studded with six fours and a six. Although he accelerated as his innings progressed, he preferred to give Khushdil the strike in the final few overs.

