Asia Cup 2022: "None of the top 3 tries to hit except Mohammad Rizwan" - Aakash Chopra criticizes Pakistan's batting vs Sri Lanka

Aakash Chopra has criticized Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman's batting approach in Pakistan's Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka on Friday, September 9.

The Men in Green were bowled out for 121 after being asked to bat first in Dubai. The Islanders then chased down the below-par target with five wickets and three overs to spare.

While reviewing Friday's game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Mohammad Rizwan is the only batter in Pakistan's top three who tries to play aggressively. He elaborated:

"When you lose the toss, you get to bat first, and then there are expectations of runs. To be very honest, the truth is bitter, none of the top three tries to hit except Mohammad Rizwan, who at least tries to find fours and sixes, to drive the game, and gets out while doing that as well."

Chopra added that Babar and Fakhar were both expecting the other person to push the accelerator pedal. The former India opener observed:

"Babar and Fakhar were playing as though they wanted the other person to hit. Neither of them was hitting. You were going run-a-ball in the first ten overs. You score 30 runs off 29 balls. It will not work out."

Chopra was particularly disappointed with the Pakistan skipper's approach. He explained:

"How will runs be scored? I know you have less might in your batting down the order but the captain has to be a little aggressive and show his class. I am a little disappointed. All of us have a lot of expectations from Babar but the intent was not seen."

Babar scored 30 runs off 29 balls, with the help of two fours. Fakhar played 18 deliveries for his 13 runs and struck just one boundary. The duo added 35 runs in almost six overs after Rizwan was dismissed while trying to play a big shot.

"There was no life seen in the batting" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's middle order

Mohammad Nawaz was the saving grace in Pakistan's batting.

Chopra concluded by highlighting that Pakistan's middle order fell like ninepins, with Wanindu Hasaranga (3/21) being the wrecker-in-chief. The reputed commentator said:

"After that, there was no life seen in the batting, whether it was Iftikhar, Khushdil or Asif Ali. The wickets fell in a jiffy. Pakistan have problems against leg-spin for a long time. Wanindu Hasaranga came here and was hitting the stumps, you didn't know at all how to play him."

Khushdil Shah (4 runs off 8 balls) hit a Dhananjaya de Silva delivery straight down Pathum Nissanka's throat at long-on. Iftikhar Ahmed (13 of 17) and Asif Ali, who got a golden duck, were both castled by Hasaranga.

