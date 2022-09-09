Asia Cup 2022: “It’s not like you are losing only against Pakistan, you lose to everyone” - Inzamam ul Haq lashes out at Afghanistan fans over violent behavior 

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq has hit out at Afghanistan fans for displaying violent behavior following their team’s loss to Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on Wednesday (September 7).

Afghanistan went down to Pakistan by one wicket in a pulsating contest at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. After the defeat, frustrated Afghan fans resorted to vandalism, breaking chairs in the stadium. Clashes were also reported between Afghanistan and Pakistan fans.

Inzamam, who has coached Afghanistan in the past, expressed disappointment at the behavior of cricket fans from the country. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he commented:

“I have coached Afghanistan in the past and I was really shocked with the kind of scenes I saw. Even today, Pakistanis are involved in coaching Afghanistan. Rashid (Latif) has worked with them, so has Younis Khan. Umar Gul is with the team. As I said, I have also been involved with them.”

Taking a dig at Afghanistan cricket fans, he added:

“It’s not like you are losing only against Pakistan, you lose to everyone. You lost to Sri Lanka and India as well, but you never reacted like this. I am really disappointed by their behavior. This is totally unacceptable.”

Earlier this year, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) appointed former Pakistan pacer Gul as the national team’s bowling coach. Younis has been involved with the side as a batting consultant.

“Winning and losing is part of the game” - Inzamam ul Haq urges Afghanistan fans to respect cricket

Sharing a message for Afghan fans, Inzamam said that they must learn to respect the game, else they will never grow as a cricketing nation. He commented:

“I am very disappointed with the behavior of Afghanistan fans. This is the second time I am witnessing such shocking behavior from them. I saw this during the World Cup as well. Winning and losing is part of the game. You can’t fight and react like this. It will create a lot of trouble for them and the team."

Urging them to respect their opponents, the former Pakistan skipper added:

“You have come to watch a match. Yes, appreciate your team, but if the other team is doing well, appreciate them as well. If they don’t change their attitude, their team won’t win going ahead as well.”

Afghanistan’s campaign in the Asia Cup ended on a low as they went down to India by 101 runs in their last Super 4 match on Thursday.

