Asia Cup 2022: “Next time baat ko nation pe mat laana”- Shoaib Akhtar, ex-ACB CEO engage in war of words over video of Afghanistan fans vandalizing Sharjah stadium 

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and ex CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) Shafiq Stanikzai engaged in a war of words over a video of Afghanistan fans vandalizing property at the Sharjah Stadium after the Asia Cup 2022 match on Wednesday (September 7).

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket in a nail-biting Super 4 encounter in Sharjah. In a match that swung both ways, Pakistan eventually emerged triumphant courtesy Naseem Shah, who struck two consecutive sixes off Afghanistan’s left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi in the last over.

Until Naseem Shah’s unexpected heroics with the bat, it seemed Afghanistan would pull off an upset. Afghan fans could not digest the defeat and started breaking chairs in the stadium. Some video clips even showed them displaying violent behavior towards Pakistan fans.

An enraged Akhtar took to Twitter and lashed out at Afghan fans for their violent behavior. He wrote:

“This is what Afghan fans are doing. This is what they've done in the past multiple times. This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.”

Tagging Stanikzai, he added:

“Your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport.”

Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph

This is what they've done in the past multiple times.This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.

your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport. This is what Afghan fans are doing.This is what they've done in the past multiple times.This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit. @ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport. This is what Afghan fans are doing. This is what they've done in the past multiple times.This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.@ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport. https://t.co/rg57D0c7t8

Stanikzai hit back at the “Rawalpindi Express” and advised him not to question the entire nation over one act. He replied to the tweet and wrote:

“You can’t control the emotions of the crowd and such incidents happened in the world of cricket multiple, you should go ask Kabir Khan, Inzimam Bhai and @iRashidLatif68 how we treated them. Am giving you an advice next time baat ko nation pe Mat lena (Next time don’t talk about the nation).”

Shafiq Stanikzai @ShafiqStanikzai You can’t control the emotions of the crowd and such incidents happened in the world of cricket multiple, you should go ask Kabir Khan, Inzimam Bhai and @iRashidLatif68 how we treated them. Am giving you an advice next time baat ko nation pe Mat lena twitter.com/shoaib100mph/s… You can’t control the emotions of the crowd and such incidents happened in the world of cricket multiple, you should go ask Kabir Khan, Inzimam Bhai and @iRashidLatif68 how we treated them. Am giving you an advice next time baat ko nation pe Mat lena twitter.com/shoaib100mph/s…

Stanikzai also shared another post, which featured an image from the Pakistan-Afghanistan match, and had players from the two nations sharing good camaraderie. While sharing the picture, he wrote:

“Our motive always been to spread love, that’s why our team earned the respect worldwide.”

Pakistan clinch Asia Cup final berth with thrilling win over Afghanistan

Pakistan won the toss in Wednesday’s Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match against Afghanistan and sent the opposition into bat. Mohammad Nabi’s men were held to 129 for 6.

In reply, Pakistan seemed reasonably placed for a win at 87 for 3. Shadab Khan (36) and Iftikhar Ahmed (30) added 42 for the fourth wicket to lift the chasing side.

Farooqi (3/31), Fareed Ahmad (3/31) and Rashid Khan (2/25), however, brought Afghanistan back into the contest before Naseem Shah’s twin sixes made the big difference.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert