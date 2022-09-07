[Watch] Pakistan's Asif Ali teases a bat attack on Afghanistan's Fareed Malik in a heated exchange during Asia Cup 2022 match

Asif Ali and Fareed Malik almost came to blows in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday. During the penultimate over of the Pakistan innings, Malik accounted for Ali's wicket.

The Afghanistan bowler decided to give his rival a sendoff after scalping his wicket. However, Asif Ali did not take it sportingly and showed his bat to the bowler, hinting that he may hit him.

Other players of both teams separated the two players and ensured there was no physical fight between them. A Twitter user posted a clip of the fight.

You can watch the video here:

Ajit @ailwas_18 Lafda ho gya Lafda ho gya 🙀 https://t.co/AbTwcX5ObI

Asif Ali lost his wicket at a crucial moment in the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan

The match between Pakistan and Afghanistan was a nail-biting thriller. Afghanistan set a 130-run target for their opponents in Sharjah. Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals and stumbled to 110/8 in the 19th over.

Finisher Asif Ali was in the middle with Naseem Shah. Ali smacked a six off Fareed Malik's bowling in the 19th over, but on the penultimate ball of the same over, he handed a catch to the short fine leg fielder, Karim Janat.

After the dismissal, Malik had a word with Ali, who was not in a mood to take one and decided to give it back to the bowler.

Naseem Shah was the hero for Pakistan

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Naseem Shah is the hero for Pakistan - 2 sixes in the final over to win the game for Pakistan and take them to the Final. Naseem Shah is the hero for Pakistan - 2 sixes in the final over to win the game for Pakistan and take them to the Final.

Pakistan needed 11 runs off six balls when Fazalhaq Farooqi came in to bowl the final over against tailenders Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain. Not many fans gave Pakistan a chance, but Shah smacked two sixes off two balls to guide his team home.

An elated Shah said after the match that he always had the belief that he could shine with the bat.

"I always believe in myself that I can do it with the bat since I keep practicing it. I've been bowling well too. We knew this was an important match since if we win, we would make the final. Very glad we've made it," Shah said after smashing the winning hits for Pakistan.

Pakistan will next face Sri Lanka in the final Super 4 game on Friday to determine the table-toppers of the tournament.

Will Pakistan win the Asia Cup 2022 final? Share your views in the comments below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee