Asia Cup 2022: [Watch] Pakistan's Naseem Shah takes off after hitting consecutive sixes to eliminate India

Pakistan's young pacer Naseem Shah fired his side into the Asia Cup final by smashing a couple of sixes off the first two balls against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Wednesday. The youngster hammered two maximums off Fazalhaq Farooqi to set up the decider against Sri Lanka on Sunday, September 11.

Shah had faced only two balls before the final over and Pakistan needed 11 runs off it with the last wicket remaining. However, Farooqi delivered two full tosses on the bounce while trying to get a yorker in. No.10 batter Naseem clubbed the first ball down the ground, followed by another over the long-off fence.

The youngster took his helmet off and roared in celebration as his teammates also stormed the field to embrace him. The right-arm speedster had also bowled well earlier in the day, bagging figures of 4-0-19-1 as Babar Azam and Co. restricted the opposition to 130 in 20 overs.

His twin sixes also meant that India are now out of the competition, having lost both their Super 4 games.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka to face one another for the fourth time in the Asia Cup final

Meanwhile, the two sides will lock horns for the fourth time in the Asia Cup final, having done so for the first time in 1986. It was also the year when Sri Lanka won their first Asia Cup title, defeating the opposition by five wickets. The Men in Green won in 2000, while the island nation emerged victorious in 2014.

Sri Lanka, who have made it to the final for the first time since 2014, have the potential to beat Pakistan. After losing their first game to Afghanistan, Dasun Shanaka and Co. have been on a roll. They beat Bangladesh and India by chasing totals of over 170, thanks to their batting exploits.

Babar Azam and Co. should also fancy their chances after completing three consecutive wins. Nevertheless, there will be concerns around Azam's form as he has managed only 33 runs in four games, including a golden duck against Afghanistan.

