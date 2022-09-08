Asia Cup 2022: "We are a good team but not a champion team" - Shadab Khan after Pakistan advance to the final

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan has urged his team to handle the pressure better ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 final. They advanced to the title decider by beating Afghanistan in a high-octane clash on Wednesday, September 7, in Sharjah.

Pakistan almost made a meal of a below-par target of 130 against the Afghans and needed Naseem Shah to bail them out of a precarious situation. With 11 runs required in the final over, Shah smashed two back-to-back sixes off Fazalhaq Farooqi to seal the deal for Pakistan.

Pakistan were in the driver’s seat for the majority of the chase but collapsed like a pack of cards, losing six wickets for just 32 runs. They were staring down the barrel before Shah bailed them out of trouble. Speaking on the same after the game, Shadad said:

"I think a good team should not suffer a collapse like this in pressure situations, especially I played a rash shot. I was well set and should have finished the match.

"Like I said at the start of the tournament, we are a good team but not a champion team and that's what is our goal. Hopefully, we will work on this and try not to repeat our mistakes."

"Our bowlers also have the caliber to finish games with the bat" - Shadab Khan

Shadab was sent up in the batting order in yesterday’s clash against the Afghans and he didn’t disappoint. Despite battling through some cramp issues, he steadied the ship in the middle and scored an impressive 36 to put Pakistan in a commanding position.

The game, however, tilted in Afghanistan's favor as Pakistan collapsed from 87/3 to 118/9 and if not for Naseem Shah, Pakistan would have themselves to blame. Shadab credited the management for trusting the bowlers with the bat, saying:

"Our management has promoted our bowlers to bat a bit because you don't know what situation will come in a game. Our bowlers also have the caliber to finish games with the bat."

Shadab also contributed with the ball, finishing with figures of 1/27 in his four overs.

Pakistan will now face Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup on Sunday, September 11, but before that, they will lock horns in a dead rubber on Friday.

