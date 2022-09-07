"Babar Azam has gone too far in copying Virat Kohli" - Twitterati react as Pakistan skipper bags golden duck vs Afghanistan

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's poor run in the ongoing 2022 Asia Cup continued as he bagged a golden duck against Afghanistan in a Super 4 clash in Sharjah on Wednesday, September 7.
Chasing a moderate total of 130, the Men in Green lost their skipper in the second ball of the first over. Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled a sharp in-swinger first up to Babar, who was left stranded at the crease.
The ball kept a little low and gave him no chance of keeping it out. It struck his leg right in front of the stumps and the umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger. Babar walked back to the dressing room without even discussing with his partner whether he should take a DRS call.
The Pakistan skipper's dismal form with the bat continued in the continental tournament as he has managed just 33 runs in four outings at an average of 8.25. Due to his poor form, Babar also lost top spot in the ICC T20I rankings for batters, with teammate Mohammad Rizwan taking his place.
Fans were unhappy with his performances and slammed him on social media.
Babar Azam and Co. edge out Afghanistan in a low-scoring thriller
Despite losing a few wickets cheaply, Pakistan made a superb comeback, riding on a 42-run partnership between Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan for the fourth wicket.
The game, however, tilted in Afghanistan's favor after Farooqi picked up a couple of wickets in a short span. The equation came down to 11 runs off the last over. Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah then struck two massive sixes to take the team over the finish line with four balls to spare.
Following the win, Pakistan have booked their place in the 2022 Asia Cup final alongside Sri Lanka. India, on the other hand, bowed out of the continental tournament before their last Super 4 stage fixture against Afghanistan on Thursday, September 8.
The final is scheduled to take place in Dubai on Sunday, September 11.
