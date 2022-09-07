"Babar Azam has gone too far in copying Virat Kohli" - Twitterati react as Pakistan skipper bags golden duck vs Afghanistan

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's poor run in the ongoing 2022 Asia Cup continued as he bagged a golden duck against Afghanistan in a Super 4 clash in Sharjah on Wednesday, September 7.

Chasing a moderate total of 130, the Men in Green lost their skipper in the second ball of the first over. Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled a sharp in-swinger first up to Babar, who was left stranded at the crease.

The ball kept a little low and gave him no chance of keeping it out. It struck his leg right in front of the stumps and the umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger. Babar walked back to the dressing room without even discussing with his partner whether he should take a DRS call.

The Pakistan skipper's dismal form with the bat continued in the continental tournament as he has managed just 33 runs in four outings at an average of 8.25. Due to his poor form, Babar also lost top spot in the ICC T20I rankings for batters, with teammate Mohammad Rizwan taking his place.

Fans were unhappy with his performances and slammed him on social media. Here are some of the reactions:

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Babar Azam has gone too far in copying Virat Kohli now. Babar Azam has gone too far in copying Virat Kohli now.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Golden duck for Babar Azam. Golden duck for Babar Azam.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Babar Azam becomes the first Pakistan captain to score a golden duck in Asia Cup history. Babar Azam becomes the first Pakistan captain to score a golden duck in Asia Cup history.

Vishal. @SportyVishal Nothing remained same after this handshake. But it shall pass, stay strong Babar Azam. 🤝 Nothing remained same after this handshake. But it shall pass, stay strong Babar Azam. 🤝 https://t.co/bumZZn8XdO

عاقد @aquidtweets Babar Azam after shaking hands with Virat Kohli Babar Azam after shaking hands with Virat Kohli https://t.co/Xn02VrC2yW

Arfa Feroz Zake @ArfaSays_ No tournament can be successful with top players out of form. AsiaCup is so far deprived from the class innings of captain Babar Azam. On a lighter note Babar ko nazar lag gyi hy ya Virat Kohli se milne ke baad form exchange hogayi hai?🤨 No worries! Babar Azam is still the king! No tournament can be successful with top players out of form. AsiaCup is so far deprived from the class innings of captain Babar Azam. On a lighter note Babar ko nazar lag gyi hy ya Virat Kohli se milne ke baad form exchange hogayi hai?🤨 No worries! Babar Azam is still the king!

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta

#SportsYaari #CricketTwitter Brilliant plan by Babar Azam to get out early in every match so that his team can score quickly, captain’s innings Brilliant plan by Babar Azam to get out early in every match so that his team can score quickly, captain’s innings 👏#SportsYaari #CricketTwitter

Secularistani @SecularJournal1 You cant take thr match to the last over. Babar Azam refuses to learn how to finish matches early. Misbah's dark shadow. #PAKvAFG You cant take thr match to the last over. Babar Azam refuses to learn how to finish matches early. Misbah's dark shadow. #PAKvAFG

Babar Azam and Co. edge out Afghanistan in a low-scoring thriller

Despite losing a few wickets cheaply, Pakistan made a superb comeback, riding on a 42-run partnership between Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan for the fourth wicket.

The game, however, tilted in Afghanistan's favor after Farooqi picked up a couple of wickets in a short span. The equation came down to 11 runs off the last over. Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah then struck two massive sixes to take the team over the finish line with four balls to spare.

Following the win, Pakistan have booked their place in the 2022 Asia Cup final alongside Sri Lanka. India, on the other hand, bowed out of the continental tournament before their last Super 4 stage fixture against Afghanistan on Thursday, September 8.

The final is scheduled to take place in Dubai on Sunday, September 11.

Also Read: "Won’t be a recurring thing" - Sanjay Manjrekar highlights India's silver lining after Sri Lanka loss

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar