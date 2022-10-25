Virat Kohli scripted an emphatic performance to propel India to victory against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opening fixture.

Giving plaudits, Brett Lee reckoned just days before the T20 World that keeping the former India skipper down for too long was well-nigh impossible. The former Aussie pacer turned cricket pundit also expressed his surprise over the criticism of Kohli's lean run patch.

Speaking to PTI, the ex-Australian speed merchant's words proved to be prophetic as Kohli announced himself at the showpiece event with a magnificent unbeaten 82 to take India home by four wickets against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Virat Kohli propelled India single-handedly to victory

It's 'amusing' when Virat Kohli is attacked for poor form, reckons Brett Lee

Echoing on the same lines, Brett Lee said during an interaction organized by Legends League Cricket:

“I found it quite amusing when someone of the caliber of Virat was attacked. Those who had attacked Kohli didn’t have a look at his records and his performances in the three formats of the game.”

He added:

“There are times when you don’t get hundreds or you don’t get fifties. That’s all part of professional sport. What I do know is Kohli is a legend of the game and it’s very hard to keep these guys down for too long.”

Like many others, he agreed that Jasprit Bumrah’s absence is a big loss, but felt Mohammed Shami would be an ideal replacement.

Brett Lee backs David Warner as future captain for Australia

Brett Lee also opined and gave his verdict that he would be happy if David Warner is considered for the future Australian captaincy, keeping aside the ball-tampering episode and the ban on his leadership role.

“I have got no issues with David Warner getting a chance to lead Australia in future. He has a great cricket brain and, in my opinion, deserves every chance to captain Australia.”

