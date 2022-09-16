Duleep Trophy 2022: Bowlers, Prithvi Shaw lead West Zone’s fightback on Day 2 of 1st semi-final

West Zone fought back strongly on Day 2 of the 1st semi-final of Duleep Trophy 2022 against Central Zone in Coimbatore on Friday (September 16).

West Zone, who were 252/9 overnight, ended their first innings on 257. However, Jaydev Unadkat (3/24), Tanush Kotian (3/17) and Atit Sheth (2/27) combined to bundle out Central Zone for 128 in 40.1 overs. Prithvi Shaw then struck a blazing hundred as West Zone ended Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy 2022 semi-final at 130/3, having gained a significant lead of 259.

West Zone got off to an excellent start with the ball as Unadkat trapped Yash Dubey for 11. Shubham Sharma (19) and Himanshu Mantri (11) also perished without making significant contributions, and Central Zone could never recover from the horror start. Skipper Karan Sharma was the top-scorer for his team, scoring 34 off 64 balls before falling to Kotian.

West Zone lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (3), Ajinkya Rahane (12) and Rahul Tripathi (0) cheaply in their second innings. However, Shaw dominated the Central Zone bowlers to put his team on top in the Duleep Trophy 2022 semi-final. He was unbeaten on 104 off 96 at stumps.

South Zone declare first innings on 630/8 on Day 2 of 2nd semi-final of Duleep Trophy 2022

South Zone declared their first innings on 630/8 on Day 2 of the 2nd semi-final of Duleep Trophy 2022 against North Zone in Salem. In response, North Zone went to stumps at 24 for no loss.

South Zone resumed their first innings on 324 for 2, with Hanuma Vihari batting on 107 and Baba Indrajith on 20. They continued their domination on Day 2 of the contest as well. Skipper Vihari’s innings ended on 134 off 225 balls as he was dismissed by Mayank Dagar. His innings featured 10 fours and two sixes.

Indrajith went on to complete a half-century before he was bowled by Dagar for 65 off 104 balls. Manish Pandey (35), Krishnappa Gowtham (48) and Ravi Teja (42) all made handy contributions, but it was Ricky Bhui who went on to convert his knock into a big one. He struck an unbeaten 103 off 170 balls to add to North Zone’s misery. His innings included 10 fours and two sixes.

At stumps on Day 2 of the 2nd semi-final of Duleep Trophy 2022, North Zone openers Yash Dhull and Manan Vohra were batting on 8 and 11 respectively.

