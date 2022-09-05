ECS T10 Belgium: History scripted as International CC Brussels post highest powerplay score

History was scripted in the 21st match of the ECS Belgium T10 as international CC Brussels went on to post the highest-ever powerplay score in the history of the tournament.

Riding on some sensational power-hitting by Sai Teepi and Anand Sundaram, ICCB raced off to 80 runs in the first three overs after electing to bat first.

It was sheer carnage on display right from the word go as the first ball of the match from Rehman Hussain disappeared for a six of a no-ball. Teepi backed it up with one more maximum in the very next delivery.

The carnage didn’t stop there as Teepi continued to make merry by smashing two more sixes in addition to a couple of fours in the remaining deliveries. 38 came off the opening over and the platform was set for the International CC Brusells for a mammoth score.

Sairab Zahid, who bowled the second over, was all over the place, conceding no-balls and wides. This time it was Anand Sundaram who took the onus on himself to find the boundaries.

Prior to this encounter, 77 was the highest powerplay score in the history of this tournament, but Teepi and Sundaram rewrote the history by clobbering 21 more runs in the third over from Olivier Herrington to take the score to 80. The Royal Brussels bowlers had no answers in front of some majestic power-hitting by the opening duo.

They eventually went on to share a 140-run stand before the dismissal of Teepi. Some good overs followed during the end of the innings from Nayhan Khalil and Noor Oryakhel, which eventually restricted International CC Brussels to 169 in their allotted 10 overs.

Royal Brussells were set for a tough run chase in ECS T10

The Royal Brussells needed to take charge from the word go if they had to get anywhere close to the target and it was Muhammad Muneeb who took it upon himself to get the boundaries in the powerplay. 54 runs came in the powerplay as Royal Brussels kept themselves in the run-chase.

Muneeb’s departure (73 of 29 balls) proved to be a decisive moment in the game as the ICCB bowlers kept things tight in the final few overs, eventually winning the game by 24 runs.

