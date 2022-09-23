PAK vs ENG 2022: “It’s the latter”- Former Indian cricketer names the most skillful batter between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan 

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has shared his views on who is more critical between Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. He feels that the wicket-keeper batter is more skillful and vital among the two, especially while batting in the powerplay overs.

The swashbuckling openers played the T20I innings of a lifetime as Pakistan chased down 200 runs against England without losing a wicket in the second T20I in Karachi on Thursday (September 22).

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



📽️ Catch all the BTS from Pakistan's 10-wicket win over England last night 🏏



#PAKvENG | #UKSePK A record chase in Karachi 🤩📽️ Catch all the BTS from Pakistan's 10-wicket win over England last night 🏏 A record chase in Karachi 🤩📽️ Catch all the BTS from Pakistan's 10-wicket win over England last night 🏏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK https://t.co/dwQadH0nAK

While Pakistan's captain smashed an unbeaten 110 off 66 balls, the star wicket-keeper continued his purple patch by scoring an unbeaten 51-ball 88. During their stellar knocks, the duo entertained Pakistani fans with nine sixes and 16 boundaries.

Taking to Twitter, the cricketer-turned-commentator wrote:

“Watching highlights of last night’s stellar run-chase by Pak… while there’s no argument about who’s more skillful between Babar and Rizwan, I strongly feel that it’s the latter who’s more important in their partnership. Especially in the PP overs. Thoughts/observations welcome.”

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Watching highlights of last night’s stellar run-chase by Pak…while there’s no argument about who’s more skilful between Babar and Rizwan, I strongly feel that it’s the latter who’s more important in their partnership. Especially in the PP overs. Thoughts/observations welcome Watching highlights of last night’s stellar run-chase by Pak…while there’s no argument about who’s more skilful between Babar and Rizwan, I strongly feel that it’s the latter who’s more important in their partnership. Especially in the PP overs. Thoughts/observations welcome 🙌

“Top players can’t be written off” – Mohammad Kaif after Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's masterclass

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif also hailed Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s class after their heroics against England. He wrote on Twitter:

“When criticising players like Babar and Rizwan don't follow social media trends, think about their class. Top players can't be written off because of loss of form.”

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif #rizwan When criticising players like Babar and Rizwan don't follow social media trends, think about their class. Top players can't be written off because of loss of form. #babar When criticising players like Babar and Rizwan don't follow social media trends, think about their class. Top players can't be written off because of loss of form. #babar #rizwan

Rizwan opened up about his partnership with Babar after Pakistan leveled 1-1 against England in the T20I series. He said that they trust each other blindly. Speaking on Geo’s segment ‘Game Changer’, he said:

“We blindly trust each other, we help each other and have great communication, which is helping us.”

He added:

“When I was stepping in to bat with Babar, I told him that Inshallah one will score a century and Pakistan will win by 10 wickets. Maybe the nation was also expecting the same from us and that’s why Allah also helped us.”

The Pakistani openers now share the two highest partnerships while chasing in T20Is.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

203* - Babar Azam & Md Rizwan v ENG, 2022

197 - Babar Azam & Md Rizwan v SA, 2021

194 - Aaron Finch & Jason Roy v Middlesex, 2018



Babar and Rizwan hold both the top-2 positions.

#PAKvSA Highest partnership while chasing in T20 cricket:203* - Babar Azam & Md Rizwan v ENG, 2022197 - Babar Azam & Md Rizwan v SA, 2021194 - Aaron Finch & Jason Roy v Middlesex, 2018Babar and Rizwan hold both the top-2 positions. Highest partnership while chasing in T20 cricket:203* - Babar Azam & Md Rizwan v ENG, 2022197 - Babar Azam & Md Rizwan v SA, 2021194 - Aaron Finch & Jason Roy v Middlesex, 2018Babar and Rizwan hold both the top-2 positions.#PAKvSA

The star players will once again be in action in the third T20I against England on Friday (September 23).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far