European Cricket Championship 2022 Group C Points Table Updated standings after France vs Belgium Match 20

The fourth day of the European Cricket Championship 2022 in Group C saw some thrilling contests. Cartama Oval hosted the games on Thursday, September 29. The day came to an end with a tied game between France and Belgium in which the Belgian side came out victorious on the Golden Ball.

At the end of Day 4, Belgium remained at the top of the points table with 14 points. They won seven out of eight games and finished the group stages at the top of the table. Scotland XI follow Belgium with 10 points to their name, winning five matches and ending up on the losing side three times.

Luxembourg finished third in the points table. They have won four games and lost as many in eight matches, helping them qualify for the knockout stages of the European Cricket Championship 2022.

France finished with four points under their belt after a thrilling last-ball victory in their final group game. On the back of a superior net run rate, the French side qualified for the playoffs. Malta, however, missed out on qualification as they had a poor net run-rate of -1.104 as opposed to France's -0.999.

Belgium beat France by winning the Golden Ball in the last match of Day Four

The first game of Day 4 saw Scotland XI beat Malta convincingly. Batting first, Kess Sajjad’s quickfire fifty (55* off 24 balls) helped Scotland XI post 117 on the board. Jack Jarvis picked up three wickets with the ball and helped them restrict Malta to 84 to win the game by 33 runs.

The 17th match of Group C was a high-scoring affair. Belgium posted 162 on the board, thanks to Sulaiman Muhammad’s 63 off 19 balls. Luxembourg tried hard but finished their innings on 101, losing the game by 61 runs.

The 18th match was a nail-biting contest. Batting first, Malta managed to score 86 at the end of their 10 overs. The game went down to the wire and the French batters managed to hold their nerves to get across the line on the last ball of the match to win the game by eight wickets. The win meant that France qualified for the knockouts of the European Cricket Championship 2022.

Scotland XI grabbed their fifth win of the competition by beating Luxembourg in the fourth match on the fourth day. Batting first, Scotland XI scored 114 before the bowlers stepped up and bowled beautifully to restrict Luxembourg to 85.

The last game on Day 4 was a thriller of a contest. Batting first, France scored 84 at the end of their innings. The Belgian batters struggled in the chase and lost six wickets in total. The game ended in a tie, with Belgium winning the Golden Ball to grab two points and finish at the top of the table.

European Cricket Championship 2022 Group C: Day 5 Fixtures

The fixtures for the fifth day of the European Cricket Championship 2022 Group C are as follows:

Qualifier 1, Belgium vs Scotland XI, 3.00 pm IST

Eliminator – Luxembourg vs France, 5.00 pm IST

Qualifier 2 – TBC vs TBC, 8.00 pm IST

Final – TBC vs TBC, 11.00 pm IST

