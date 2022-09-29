European Cricket Championship 2022 Group C Points Table Updated standings after France vs Malta Match 15

The third day of the European Cricket Championship 2022 in Group C saw some neck-to-neck contests on Wednesday, September 28. Fans at the Cartama Oval in Cartama enjoyed their time as they witnessed some intense battles between bat and ball.

At the end of Day 3, Belgium sit at the top of the table with 10 points in the ongoing European Cricket Championship 2022. They have won five out of their six games and also have a healthy net run rate of +1.931. Luxembourg are right after the Belgian side with eight points to their name. They have won four out of their six games and will look to get back to winning ways after losing their last fixture.

Scotland XI sit below Luxembourg with six points under their belt. They have won three games, lost as many and will be eager to move up the table on Day 4. Malta are struggling a bit in the ongoing European Cricket Championship 2022. They have managed to win only two out of their six games and have four points under their belt.

France, on the other hand, continue to reel at the bottom of the table. They have only two points, having won only a solitary game out of the six they have played. Both Malta and France will look to gain some momentum going forward in the ongoing European Cricket Championship 2022.

Belgium move to the top of the table at the end of Day 3

The first match on the third day saw Belgium beat Scotland XI comprehensively. The Belgian bowlers did a fine job of restricting Scotland XI to 97 at the end of their 10 overs. The batters then stepped up and chased down the target with seven balls to spare.

Luxembourg defeated France in the 12th match of Group C. The French batters never got going as they managed to score only 71 at the end of their innings. Luxembourg lost five wickets but got across the line in the penultimate over.

The Belgian side carried forward their winning momentum and beat Malta in the 13th match. On the back of contributions from Omid Malik Khel (45) and Sherry Butt (30* off 8 balls), Belgium posted 141 on the board. The bowlers restricted Malta to 99 to win the game by 42 runs.

The fourth match of Day 3 saw Scotland XI beat Luxembourg convincingly. Callum Garden of Scotland XI remained unbeaten on 62 off just 29 balls to take his side to 96. Jack Hogarth and Uzzair Shah picked up four and three wickets, respectively, to bowl out Luxembourg for 59 and help his side win the game by 37 runs.

The 15th match of Group C saw France beat Malta comprehensively. Batting first, the French side managed to score only 86 in their 10 overs. The bowlers then stepped up to restrict Malta to 55 and win the game by 31 runs.

European Cricket Championship 2022 Group C: Day 4 Fixtures

The fixtures of the fourth day of the European Cricket Championship 2022 Group C are as follows:

Match 16, Malta vs Scotland XI, 3.00 pm IST

Match 17 – Luxembourg vs Belgium, 5.00 pm IST

Match 18 – Malta vs France, 7.00 pm IST

Match 19 – Luxembourg vs Scotland XI, 9.00 pm IST

Match 20 – France vs Belgium, 11.00 pm IST

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far