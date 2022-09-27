European Cricket Championship 2022 Group C Points Table: Updated standings after Malta vs Scotland XI Match 5

Group C of the European Cricket Championship 2022 kicked off on September 26. Five games were played from Group B, with Cartama Oval in Cartama hosting all the games.

At the end of Day 1, Luxembourg top the table with two wins in as many games. Malta sit below Luxembourg with two points to their name, having won one game on day one, and have a net run-rate of +0.738.

Belgium are placed third in the points table, having won one game and lost one. They have a net run-rate of +0.248 and sit below Malta in the points table.

Scotland XI have also won one and lost one and have two points under their belt. They have a poor net run-rate of -0.824 and, as a result, sit in fourth position. France reel at the bottom of the table at the end of the first day of the European Cricket Championship. They have lost both their games so far and will look to turn the tables around on Day Two.

Luxembourg stay unbeaten on Day 1

In the first game on Day One of the European Cricket Championship, Belgium beat France to get off to a winning start. Batting first, Belgium posted 93 at the end of their 10 overs. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict the French side to 76 to win the game by 17 runs.

The second game saw Luxembourg beat Malta in a high-scoring affair. Batting first, Malta posted a mammoth 147 on the board, thanks to contributions from Basil George (67) and Varun Prasath Thomotharam (49*). Timothy Barker of Luxembourg scored 60 at the top of the order and Vikram Vijh remained unbeaten on 49 to take his side across the line with two balls to spare.

Scotland XI beat France in the third game of Day One of European Cricket Championship group B. Lewis O'Donnell of Scotland XI picked up three wickets to help his side restrict the French side to 90. A fifty from Liam Naylor (52) helped them chase down the total with five wickets in hand.

Luxembourg carried forward their winning momentum to defeat Belgium in the fourth match. The Belgian batters never got going as they were bundled out on 84. Luxembourg chased down the total with seven balls to spare to win the game by seven wickets.

Malta registered their first win of the competition in the fifth match of Day One. After being asked to bat first, Malta posted 122 on the board. The bowlers then did a fine job of restricting Scotland XI to 98 to win the game by 24 runs.

European Cricket Championship 2022 Group C: Day 2 Fixtures

The fixtures for the second day of the European Cricket Championship 2022 Group C are as follows:

Match 6 – Luxembourg vs Malta, 3 PM IST

Match 7 – Scotland XI vs Belgium, 5 PM IST

Match 8 – France vs Luxembourg, 7 PM IST

Match 9 – Belgium vs Malta, 9 PM IST

Match 10 – Scotland XI vs France, 11 PM IST

