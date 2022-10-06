European Cricket Championship 2022 Group D Points Table: Updated standings after Norway vs Romania Match 15

The Cartama Oval played host to all the Group D games on the third day of European Cricket Championship 2022. At the end of day three, Italy retained their top spot with five wins in six games and 10 points. They also have a healthy net run rate of +3.252.

Norway sit below Italy in the points table. They have won four out of their six games and have eight points. Below them are Switzerland, who have won three games and lost as many. They have a net run rate of -1.188 and will look to improve it in their upcoming fixtures.

Germany are struggling in the competition as they have managed to win only two games out of six. They have four points under their belt and are fourth in the points table.

Romania suffered their fifth loss on day three and are languishing at the bottom of the table with two points. They will have to win their remaining games to stand any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Italy retain their spot at the top of the table

Match 11 of the European Cricket Championship 2022 of Group D saw Italy take on Germany. Batting first, Italy posted 125 on the board. Shoaib Khan of Germany remained unbeaten on 48 but failed to take his side across the line as they fell short by three runs.

Norway beat Switzerland in the 12th match, which was a closely fought contest. Vinay Ravi of Norway picked up two wickets to restrict the Swiss side to 98. The batters then stepped up to chase down the total with one ball and five wickets to spare.

The third match of day three saw Romania defeat Germany. After restricting Germany to 84, Muhammad Moiz scored a quickfire fifty (56 off 23 balls) to help Romania chase down the total in the last over and register their first win of the competition.

Switzerland suffered a heavy loss against Italy in the 14th match. Fifties from Rajmani Sandhu (51), Amir Sharif (64*), and Baljit Singh (50*) helped Italy post 168 on the board. The Swiss side tried hard but finished their innings on 102/7, losing the game by 66 runs.

The last match on day three saw Norway beat Romania convincingly. Batting first, Norway scored 95 in their quota of 10 overs. Raza Iqbal bowled brilliantly and picked up four wickets as it helped them restrict Romania to 61 to win the game by 34 runs.

European Cricket Championship 2022 Group D: Day 4 Fixtures

The fixtures for the fourth day of the European Cricket Championship 2022 Group D are as follows:

Match 16, Romania vs Italy, 3 pm IST

Match 17 – Switzerland vs Germany, 5 pm IST

Match 18 – Romania vs Norway, 7 pm IST

Match 19 – Switzerland vs Italy, 9 pm IST

Match 20 – Norway vs Germany, 11 pm IST

