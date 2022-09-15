Former Pakistani elite panel umpire Asad Rauf dies 

Former Pakistani umpire Asad Rauf, who was once part of the ICC elite panel for umpires, has died in Lahore after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 66 at the time of his death.

One of the most prominent umpires from Pakistan along with Aleem Dar, Rauf went on to officiate in 64 Tests, which included 15 as a TV umpire along with 139 ODIs and 28 T20Is.

After a successful start to his career as an international umpire, Rauf was elevated to the ICC’s elite panel in 2006. He was already part of the ODI panel since 2004 having made his debut in 2000.

A flourishing umpiring career came to a standstill in 2013 when Rauf was named as a “wanted accused” by the Mumbai police over the IPL spot-fixing scandal.

Rauf had to leave India before the end of that ongoing IPL season and his name was subsequently withdrawn from the Champions Trophy which followed.

An abrupt end to Rauf's umpiring career

While the ICC later dropped him from the elite panel the following year, the BCCI banned him from officiating in any match in 2016 after it was learnt that Rauf was involved in corrupt practices and match-fixing. The ICC, however, insisted that their action had nothing to do with Rauf’s name being sprung up in the investigations.

Rauf protested his innocence all the while and said he would cooperate with the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU). Rauf never returned to umpiring again. Before his death, Rauf was running a clothes and shoe shop back in Pakistan.

During an interview with Pak Tv in June, Rauf had revealed that he is totally detached from cricket at the moment.

“Maine 2013 ke baad cricket se bilkul hi…kyunki mai jo kaam chhodta hu usko chhod hi deta hu (I have been totally detached from cricket since 2013 because when I leave something, I leave it completely),” Rauf had said.

In his early days, Rauf was also a domestic cricketer who played 71 first-class matches as a middle-order batter for the National Bank and Railways before turning to umpiring.

