"I don't have a problem with anyone"- Shoaib Malik opens up after World Cup snub

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has been overlooked for the upcoming T20 World Cup slated to be played in Australia. But the veteran international cricketer clarified that he has no problems with anyone despite not making the cut for the showpiece event.

Malik, who is in the twilight of his career, was instrumental in taking Pakistan to the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup, where they suffered a heartbreaking loss to eventual champions Australia.

omair @omairmcr Player of the match awards in T20 world cups:



Shoaib Malik : 1

Iftikhar Ahmed: 0

Khushdil Shah: 0

Azam Khan : 0

Fakhar Zaman: 0

Shan Masood: 0

Haider Ali: 0 Player of the match awards in T20 world cups:Shoaib Malik : 1Iftikhar Ahmed: 0Khushdil Shah: 0Azam Khan : 0Fakhar Zaman: 0Shan Masood: 0Haider Ali: 0 https://t.co/vPtUhvR9MP

With the Pakistan middle order struggling to score consistently, there have been hues and cries from various quarter in the country to include Malik in the World Cup squad.

His exclusion has raised quite a few eyebrows, but Shoaib Malik says he has no qualms with any of the current squad members and is backing them to do well.

"My job is to play cricket whenever I get the opportunity. It's team management's call to pick me or not. Whenever I get a chance, I will try to make the best out of it. I don't have a problem with anyone and I am not against anyone because being positive has been a major reason behind the success of my career," Malik was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shoaib Malik and Babar Azam camaraderie

Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 @realshoaibmalik 🏏

#PakistanZindabad - Happy Birthday Bobby and all the best for the World T20 in Australia. Let's win this one and make Pakistan and Pakistanis proud in Melbourne again - Happy Birthday Bobby and all the best for the World T20 in Australia. Let's win this one and make Pakistan and Pakistanis proud in Melbourne again 🇵🇰🏏#PakistanZindabad https://t.co/T4RC9tBEMI

Shoaib Malik and Pakistan captain Babar Azam share a cordial relationship and the former skipper has been in constant touch with the current one. While the discussions have reduced considerably ever since Babar became the captain, Malik added that it was important to give space to the national captain.

"We have been in touch consistently. Yes, earlier, we used to talk more, but now he is a skipper and one should give him that space. I have also gone through this and I haven't put pressure on him, nor I ever will to try and convince him [to select me]."

It was back in August when Babar Azam ruled out the prospect of Shoaib Malik’s return to the national side for the World Cup. The Pakistan captain had said that the young guns who have replaced Malik and Mohammad Hafeez need to be given enough matches to get them ready for the marquee event.

"When senior players leave the side, those replacing them need focus. Mohammad Hafeez and Malik were huge players and we will miss them a lot. Players like Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, and Iftikhar Ahmed need to fill their boots. We want to give them plenty of matches and confidence, and these players have performed,” Babar had said.

Pakistan will play a couple of warm-up games, against England and Afghanistan on 17th and 19th October respectively, before heading to Melbourne for the mouth-watering clash against arch-rivals India.

Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.

Traveling reserves- Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahanawaz Dahani

Poll : 0 votes