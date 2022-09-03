“I will be there at the Eden Gardens” - Sourav Ganguly pulls out of Legends League Cricket benefit match due to “professional commitments”

Former Indian skipper and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed his unavailability as a player for the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022 benefit match on September 16 due to “professional commitments”. He, however, added that he would be present at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to watch the game.

Ganguly was expected to lead India Maharajas against the World Giants in a special match at his home ground, the Eden Gardens, ahead of the second season of the LLC. However, in a letter addressed to the league, he expressed his inability to participate in the game. The letter read:

“I would like to convey my best wishes for your Legends League initiative. It's a wonderful idea of bringing retired cricketers back on the cricket field and engaging with fans across generations. I am thankful to you for offering me an opportunity to play in the one-off Legends League game at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on the September 16, 2022.”

He further added:

“However due to my professional commitments and continuous work with cricket administration, I will not be able to take part in this game. I am sure the fans are eagerly looking forward to this league and there will be large crowds at the stadium.

"The league is bringing together the stalwarts of the game and I am sure there will be exciting cricket on display. I will be there at the Eden Gardens Stadium watching the match.”

The entire proceeds of the benefit match will go to Kapil Dev’s Khushii Foundation, which supports girl child education.

“Respect Sourav’s decision” - LLC CEO on Ganguly pulling out of benefit match

Reacting to Ganguly’s letter, LLC CEO and co-founder Raman Raheja said that the league respects the Indian legend’s decision.

Releasing an official statement, Raheja commented:

“We respect Sourav’s decision and Legends League Cricket is here to celebrate the greatness of these cricketing greats in the best possible manner. And we are glad that Sourav even if he is not playing, will be an intrinsic part of this benefit match with his presence to cheer the Legends when they take field for the cause on September 16,2022.”

Players from 10 countries are expected to feature in the special benefit match between India Maharajas and the World Giants.

Also, this year’s edition of the LLC is being dedicated to the 75th year of India’s independence.

