ICC Men's T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Samoa vs Vanuatu Match 4

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A 2022 is underway with four East Asia Pacific teams looking to make it to the next stage of the event. The Cook Islands met Fiji in Match 3 of the competition, while Samoa locked horns with Vanuatu in Match 4 at Independence Park in Port Vila, Vanuatu, on Saturday morning.

Vanuatu are now placed atop the points table with four points, having won both games they've played thus far. Meanwhile, Samoa and Fiji are placed second and third, respectively, with a couple of points each. The only thing that separates the two teams on the points table is their Net Run Rate (NRR).

Samoa have a positive NRR, while Fiji have a negative run rate. The Cook Islands, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the standings with zero points and an NRR of -2.753.

In Match 3, the Cook Islands squared off against Fiji at Port Vila. Batting first, the Cook Islands were bowled out for 142 runs. Hayden Dickson was the top-scorer, having scored 51 runs off 38 balls. Speaking of bowlers, Sekove Ravoka was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while others also contributed to the team's success.

In reply, Peni Vuniwaqa amassed an unbeaten knock of 72 runs from 39 deliveries at a strike rate of 184.62. His knock included seven fours and four sixes. He played a brilliant knock to guide his side past the victory line with three wickets in hand.

The next game saw Vanuatu take on Samoa at the same venue. Batting first, Samoa managed to put up a total of 122/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Dominic Michael led the team with a 54-run knock. The bowlers were phenomenal and picked up wickets at regular intervals to restrict the team to a below-par total.

In pursuit of 123, Vanuatu's top three batters proved too hot to handle as they chased down the target with nine wickets in hand and 27 balls to spare. Openers Nalin Nipiko (62* off 46), Paul Kaltapau (35 off 32) and skipper Patrick Matautaava (24* off 15) were the three batters who helped Vanuatu to their second consecutive victory.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A 2022: Day 3 Fixtures

Vanuatu will take on the Cook Islands in Match 5, while Fiji will lock horns with Samoa in the sixth match of the competition on September 11. Independence Park at Port Vila will host both encounters.

The timings are as follows:

Match 5 - Vanuatu vs Cook Islands, 4.00am IST

Match 6 - Fiji vs Samoa, 8.00am IST

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee