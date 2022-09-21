“It was the third time” – Saba Karim stunned with Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s repeated death over failures – IND vs AUS 2022

Saba Karim has expressed his shock at witnessing the repeated failures of senior Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The former Indian selector said the Indian bowling unit often collapses during pressure situations in the death overs. The statement comes after Men in Blue lost to Australia by four wickets in the opening T20I in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20).

Bhuvneshwar leaked 16 runs in the penultimate over as India needed to defend 18 runs in the last two overs.

Speaking on India News, Saba Karim said:

“It was the third time that he [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] was asked to bowl the 19th over and he proved to be expensive.”

Earlier, the SRH pacer leaked 19 and 14 runs against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the penultimate overs during the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022, where India lost the games by five and six wickets, respectively.

Four overs for 52 runs for Bhuvneshwar Kumar tonight. Very expensive once again! Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the death (19th over) in the last three matches:vs Pakistan: 19 runsvs Sri Lanka: 14 runsvs Australia: 16 runsFour overs for 52 runs for Bhuvneshwar Kumar tonight. Very expensive once again! #INDvAUS Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the death (19th over) in the last three matches:vs Pakistan: 19 runsvs Sri Lanka: 14 runsvs Australia: 16 runsFour overs for 52 runs for Bhuvneshwar Kumar tonight. Very expensive once again! #INDvAUS

Karim also questioned Harshal Patel’s execution in the 18th over, where he leaked 22 runs which shifted the momentum in favor of Australia. He further mentioned that the Indian bowling department completely relies on yorker specialist Jasprit Bumrah.

“India gave 38 runs in the 18th and 19th over combined. Our team collapses when the team is under pressure in the death overs. We very much depend on Bumrah, but is he match fit? When will he make a comeback? His form remains to be seen.”

Bumrah was rested for the first T20I after recovering from a niggle that ruled him out of the Asia Cup. He is likely to be in action in the second T20I in Nagpur on Friday (September 23).

“It will be too late” – Saba Karim warns Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led bowling unit ahead of T20 World Cup

Karim said that the Men in Blue need to quickly find a solution to their death over bowling problems in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month. India are scheduled to play another five T20Is ahead of the tournament to sort out their key issues.

#INDvAUS Indians conceding 40+ runs in most T20Is of an year:5 times - Harshal Patel in 20224 times - Avesh Khan in 20224 times - Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 2022 Indians conceding 40+ runs in most T20Is of an year:5 times - Harshal Patel in 20224 times - Avesh Khan in 20224 times - Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 2022#INDvAUS

The former Indian selector said:

“We have to find a solution to the problem. Otherwise, it will be too late. We have done many experiments and are yet to see the results. If we keep Axar Patel aside, every bowler was expensive. Harshal Patel bowled three good overs but proved costly in the 18th over [of the Australian innings].”

Rohit Sharma and Co. will be in action against Australia in a do-or-die match on Friday (September 23) in Nagpur.

