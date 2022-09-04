IND vs PAK 2022: "No one said, 'Virat Kohli is finished'" - Mohammed Kaif says batter answered fans' prayers by returning to form 

Mohammed Kaif believes Virat Kohli has answered his fans' prayers by making a "really good comeback" in the 2022 Asia Cup. The former cricketer said fans knew Kohli wasn't "finished" when he was struggling for big knocks, adding that the star batter is now complimenting his rhythm with form, new shots, and a "feel-good factor".

After taking a break from international cricket, Kohli scored 35 (34) in India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan. He followed it up with a 59* (44) in the second match against Hong Kong.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda ahead of the Men in Blue's Super 4 clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 4, Kaif said:

"He's played well so far. It's been a really good comeback, something to be happy about. You see, when Virat Kohli wasn't scoring runs, people's prayers were with him... People were worried but no one said, "Virat Kohli is finished."

"Everyone believed he was a class batter. Yes, his form wasn't clicking for a long time, but he never looked out of rhythm. Even when he played the IPL, I remember he scored 72 not out against Gujarat Titans, even hit a six against Rashid Khan, he was in rhythm there as well."

He added:

"Sometimes it happens that there's a long phase where there are no big knocks but these two innings — got nicely set against Pakistan, got through the phase where their fast-bowlers were bowling well, and in the last match, he batted very attacking, hit sixes as well.

"One shot was against leg-spinner, cross-batted, over mid-wicket — he doesn't hit that shot often. This is a new shot he's discovered, across the line and over mid-wicket, he doesn't use that a lot. It's visible that his form is returning, and the feel-good factor is back."

Kohli boasts a brilliant record against Pakistan in T20Is, scoring 346 runs from eight games at an average of 69.20 and a strike rate of 116.50.

"Virat Kohli will need to have a really big contribution if we have to win the World Cup" - Mohammed Kaif

Kaif added that Kohli's return to form was "big news" for India ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year as his contributions Down Under will be crucial to the team's success.

Kaif explained:

"This is big news for Indian cricket because after the Asia Cup, the World Cup, which is the biggest tournament, where the Indian team hasn't been able to play well for years. Virat Kohli will need to have a really big contribution if we have to win there."

The match will kick off at 7:30 pm IST at the Dubai International Stadium. You can catch the live proceedings here.

